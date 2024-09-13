Spice Meets Sweet: How to Make Peri-peri Jollof Rice & Chicken with Kikifoodies

Just watching this video of Peri-peri Jollof rice and Peri-peri chicken is enough to make your mouth water. Kikifoodies gives the classic Jollof rice a flavourful twist, starting by roasting peppers for the base and using the same mixture to marinate the chicken.

The recipe features a blend of bell peppers, chilli peppers, onions, garlic, tomato paste, oil, sugar, thyme, and other seasonings to create a rich, spicy sauce. She expertly demonstrates how to cook the rice to perfection and season the chicken for a flavourful, spicy, and sweet finish.

The result? A mouthwatering plate of Peri-peri Jollof rice and chicken.

Watch the full recipe below: