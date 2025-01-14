Connect with us

Make Meatpie the Kikifoodies Way with This Easy Recipe

31 seconds ago

BNers, we’ve shared some really exciting snack recipes in the past—cassava buns, Ghana’s akala, fish roll buns, and more. Today, we’re adding another crowd favourite to the list—meatpie from Kikifoodies, and it’s as good as it gets.

This recipe is the perfect balance of a buttery, flaky crust and a flavourful filling that hits all the right notes. For the crust, Kikifoodies uses a simple mix of flour, butter, salt, and water. Her expert tip is to always use cold butter—it’s the key to achieving that golden, flaky goodness.

For the filling, she combines carrots, Irish potatoes, onions, minced meat, garlic powder, chili, seasoning, and a pinch of salt.

Ready to bring this classic snack to life in your kitchen? Kikifoodies has all the steps you need. Watch her process below:

