Ntokozo Mbambo Takes Worship to New Heights in “Glory Overflow” Live Performance

In Ntokozo Mbambo’s latest live music video, “Glory Overflow,” the renowned gospel artist delivers a captivating performance recorded over two unforgettable nights in Durban and Johannesburg.

The video captures not only her powerful worship but also a spontaneous, deeply moving moment of worship titled Flow Spirit, where the atmosphere is saturated with the tangible presence of God.

This soul-stirring session invites viewers into a space of reverence, drawing them closer to His glory and inspiring a richer, more intimate connection in their own worship journey.

Watch the performance below.

