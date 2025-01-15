Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

You've Got to Try Ivan Eats' Bangers & Mash with Onion Gravy – It's Absolutely Delicious!

BN TV Music

Ntokozo Mbambo Takes Worship to New Heights in "Glory Overflow" Live Performance

BN TV Cuisine

Make Meatpie the Kikifoodies Way with This Easy Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Fireboy DML & Seun Kuti in the Captivating "Ecstasy" Video

BN TV Music

Pastor Emmanuel Iren & 121 Selah Celebrate Love, Freedom and Faith in "Sing Over Me"

BN TV Cuisine

This Sunday, Embrace Healthier Living with Zeelicious Foods' Cabbage & Kale Stew

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Adedimeji Lateef Discusses Producing "Lisabi" & His Love Story with Mo Bimpe on #WithChude

BN TV Cuisine Culture Events Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani's Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

BN TV Music

Asake Drops 'Whine' Video Featuring Ludmilla | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Looking For Something Spicy For the Weekend? Try Joyful Cook’s Local Pepper Sauce

BN TV

You’ve Got to Try Ivan Eats’ Bangers & Mash with Onion Gravy – It’s Absolutely Delicious!

Avatar photo

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Bangers and Mash – sausage with onion gravy and creamy mashed potatoes – is one of those dishes that’s pure comfort on a plate. Quick to whip up and even better to eat, it’s perfect for a family meal, a cosy date night, or just treating yourself after a long day.

Ivan Eats brings his twist to this classic with a hearty onion gravy that really brings the dish to life. The onions give the gravy body and richness, making it the ideal topping for the sausages and mashed potatoes.

For a true Bangers and Mash experience, you’ll need sausages (Ivan Eats uses salsiccia), lots of onions, chicken stock for the gravy, butter and mustard for the mash, and some spices to bring it all together.

Check out how Ivan Eats makes this mouthwatering meal below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php