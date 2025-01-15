You’ve Got to Try Ivan Eats’ Bangers & Mash with Onion Gravy – It’s Absolutely Delicious!

Bangers and Mash – sausage with onion gravy and creamy mashed potatoes – is one of those dishes that’s pure comfort on a plate. Quick to whip up and even better to eat, it’s perfect for a family meal, a cosy date night, or just treating yourself after a long day.

Ivan Eats brings his twist to this classic with a hearty onion gravy that really brings the dish to life. The onions give the gravy body and richness, making it the ideal topping for the sausages and mashed potatoes.

For a true Bangers and Mash experience, you’ll need sausages (Ivan Eats uses salsiccia), lots of onions, chicken stock for the gravy, butter and mustard for the mash, and some spices to bring it all together.

Check out how Ivan Eats makes this mouthwatering meal below