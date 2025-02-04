Set the Mood Right with This Tasty Quail & Rice Dish for Valentine’s Day

Looking to try something different this Valentine’s? Give chicken, turkey, and fish a break and go for something rich and flavourful—quail. Ivan Eats makes this delicious quail and rice dish, perfect for a romantic dinner, a cosy date night, or just treating yourself to something special.

He starts by trussing the quails, which helps them hold their shape and cook evenly. This keeps the legs from overcooking while keeping the breast juicy and tender.

For maximum flavour, he sears the quails in duck fat, but if you don’t have that on hand, rapeseed, avocado, or grapeseed oil works just as well. He pairs the quail with brown beech mushrooms, known for their delicate yet rich taste, though any mushroom variety can be used.

The rice is cooked in homemade chicken stock instead of water, adding a deep, savoury flavour that brings everything together.

This meal is simple yet luxurious, making it perfect for a special occasion. Watch how Ivan makes it below.