Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Set the Mood Right with This Tasty Quail & Rice Dish for Valentine’s Day

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Michael B.Jordan Plays Twin Brothers in Ryan Coogler's New Horror Film "Sinners"

BN TV Music Scoop

Doechii’s Grammy Speech Left Us All Inspired | You've Got to Watch It!

BN TV Music Scoop

Beyoncé's Shocked Reaction to Historic Grammy Country Album Win Goes Viral

BN TV Music

Tems Wins 2nd Grammy for "Love Me JeJe" at the 67th Annual Grammys

BN TV Music Scoop

Angélique Kidjo Opens Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony with a Powerful Performance

BN TV Music

Theophilus Sunday Releases "Banquet" Music Video: A Message of Devotion

BN TV

MC Lively Talks Family, Religion & Life-Altering Moments with Amanda Dara

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s "You Are Good" Is a Song of Gratitude & Prophetic Promise | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Homemade Pepperoni Pizza, Anyone? Let Sisi Yemmie Guide You

BN TV

Set the Mood Right with This Tasty Quail & Rice Dish for Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic and flavorful quail and rice dish. Food blogger Ivan Eats shares his recipe, featuring perfectly seared quail, aromatic mushrooms, and a rich chicken stock-based rice, perfect for a special occasion.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Looking to try something different this Valentine’s? Give chicken, turkey, and fish a break and go for something rich and flavourful—quail. Ivan Eats makes this delicious quail and rice dish, perfect for a romantic dinner, a cosy date night, or just treating yourself to something special.

He starts by trussing the quails, which helps them hold their shape and cook evenly. This keeps the legs from overcooking while keeping the breast juicy and tender.

For maximum flavour, he sears the quails in duck fat, but if you don’t have that on hand, rapeseed, avocado, or grapeseed oil works just as well. He pairs the quail with brown beech mushrooms, known for their delicate yet rich taste, though any mushroom variety can be used.

The rice is cooked in homemade chicken stock instead of water, adding a deep, savoury flavour that brings everything together.

This meal is simple yet luxurious, making it perfect for a special occasion. Watch how Ivan makes it below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php