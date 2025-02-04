Feel the Joy in Anendlessocean’s “Juba” Music Video

Anendlessocean’s song “Juba” now has a music video, and with it comes the chance to learn the viral Juba dance that has everyone moving. In the video, Anendlessocean is seen singing and dancing alongside a joyful crowd, creating a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and worship.

“Juba” is from his latest EP, “Octagon,” and is a song of worship and devotion to God. The lyrics express deep surrender, offering praise, love, and adoration as the ultimate gifts to the divine. The repeated phrase Take all of my praise and adoration highlights complete dedication, reinforcing the idea that nothing else matters as long as the singer has lived entirely for God.

The song weaves in Yoruba and Edo expressions like Ka sha ma juba, which conveys reverence, and Halle halle halle osanobua, a phrase that exalts God in the Edo language. These elements deepen the song’s spiritual essence, celebrating God’s greatness and majesty. As the song progresses, the lyrics emphasise God’s power, presence, and rule, with the singer refusing to be passive in worship. The uplifting melody and passionate delivery make Juba a song of joy and elevation, encouraging endless praise.

Watch the video below and join the celebration.