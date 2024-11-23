Ntokozo Mbambo & Nathaniel Bassey Deliver Powerful Worship in “Before Your Throne” Music Video

What happens when two gospel artists come together? The room is filled with the presence of God. That’s exactly what you get in the music video for “Before Your Throne,” a new song by Ntokozo Mbambo, featuring Nathaniel Bassey.

Performed live in Durban, this song carries a message of surrender and reverence. It invites you to lay down your burdens and seek God’s face. With anointed vocals and the beautiful sound of Nathaniel Bassey’s trumpet, Before Your Throne takes worship to a whole new level.

The video isn’t just a performance; it’s an invitation to experience a deep connection with God.

Watch below