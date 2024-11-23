Connect with us

The Perfect Fried Rice Recipe with Beef & Vegetables For Your Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

You know one thing about fried rice? It’s that food that just carries everything inside—veggies and all the goodies. Picture scooping one spoon, and you’re getting beef, prawns, carrots, egg, peppers, and even that tiny crunch from spring onions. Pure enjoyment!

Joyful Cook is showing us how to level up regular fried rice with beef and vegetables. She starts by seasoning her beef with ginger, garlic, and spices until it’s perfectly tasty, then sautés it with carrots, bell peppers, onions, and spring onions. Oh, and let’s not forget the prawns—they’re the cherry on top.

This fried rice isn’t just food; it’s happiness on a plate. You can almost taste the goodness just thinking about it. Now imagine making it yourself.

Watch how to make it below—your family and friends will thank you.

 

