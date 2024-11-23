Connect with us

Made & Nedo Kuti Take Cape Town, Check Out Their Style Choices [WATCH]

Made and Nedo Kuti are setting the bar high for couple style! During their recent trip to Cape Town, the couple did justice to African fashion with matching outfits. Twinning in vibrant African prints and contemporary cuts, from bold patterns to sleek silhouettes blending their taste for traditional African aesthetics with modern trends.

They got on a fun TikTok challenge, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

It’s clear that when it comes to fashion and fun, this couple knows how to do it right! Are these two the coolest couple on the block?

 

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @MadeKuti and @NedoKuti

Outfits: @braimien x @lizziesclosetng

Video: @nedokuti

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

