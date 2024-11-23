Yemi Alade is a Beautiful Sight in Yellow at CNN’s African Voices 15th Anniversary | See Photos

Yemi Alade never misses when it comes to making an African fashion statement, and her look at CNN’s African Voices Changemakers 15th-anniversary celebration was no different.

Dressed in a bright yellow MSOLagos gown, the first time Grammy award nominee for her latest track “Tomorrow” served pure elegance, pairing it with an African-inspired hairstyle that perfectly captured her personality and love for African culture. She didn’t just show up; she shut it down.

The event, held in Lagos, marked 15 years of CNN’s African Voices, a series dedicated to spotlighting changemakers across the continent. The evening also featured a live taping of a special episode where host Larry Madowo sat down with Yemi Alade for an interview.

Other dignitaries at the event included Bella Disu, Globacom EVC, who represented the Chairman, Mike Adenuga, CNN’s Phil Nelson, alongside an array of artists and distinguished guests.

But let’s face it: Yemi Alade in that yellow dress? She was the moment. See more photos below:

Photo credit: Yemi Alade/Instagram