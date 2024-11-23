Connect with us

Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yemi Alade is a Beautiful Sight in Yellow at CNN’s African Voices 15th Anniversary | See Photos

BN TV Music

Ntokozo Mbambo & Nathaniel Bassey Deliver Powerful Worship in "Before Your Throne" Music Video

Music Scoop

Tems Joins John Legend on "Ordinary People" Remix for "Get Lifted" 20th Anniversary Edition

BN TV Music

Niniola Turns Up the Heat with "Pepper Dem" Video

Music

Wizkid’s "Morayo"—A Beautiful Tribute to His Mother & the Joy of New Beginnings

BN TV Music

Mayorkun and Fireboy DML Team Up in the Music Video for "Innocent"

BN TV Music

Chike’s New Music Video for "Mma (Beauty)" is Here & it’s So Beautiful!

BN TV Music

Odeal & Summer Walker Deliver an Emotional Journey in “You’re Stuck” Music Video

Music Scoop

Here’s Why Band Aid’s New Remix of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Has Fuse ODG & Ed Sheeran Speaking Out

Music

Rema, Seun Kuti & Tyla Set to Take the Stage at Coachella 2025

Music

Yemi Alade is a Beautiful Sight in Yellow at CNN’s African Voices 15th Anniversary | See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Yemi Alade never misses when it comes to making an African fashion statement, and her look at CNN’s African Voices Changemakers 15th-anniversary celebration was no different.

Dressed in a bright yellow MSOLagos gown, the first time Grammy award nominee for her latest track “Tomorrow” served pure elegance, pairing it with an African-inspired hairstyle that perfectly captured her personality and love for African culture. She didn’t just show up; she shut it down.

The event, held in Lagos, marked 15 years of CNN’s African Voices, a series dedicated to spotlighting changemakers across the continent. The evening also featured a live taping of a special episode where host Larry Madowo sat down with Yemi Alade for an interview.

Other dignitaries at the event included Bella Disu, Globacom EVC, who represented the Chairman, Mike Adenuga, CNN’s Phil Nelson, alongside an array of artists and distinguished guests.

But let’s face it: Yemi Alade in that yellow dress? She was the moment. See more photos below:

Photo credit: Yemi Alade/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php