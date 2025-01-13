Watch Fireboy DML & Seun Kuti in the Captivating “Ecstasy” Video

Fireboy DML has released the energetic video for his track “Ecstasy”, featuring Afrobeat maestro Seun Kuti.

“Ecstasy” is a sensual and romantic tune that explores the overwhelming feelings of passion, love, and desire. It vividly portrays the deep emotional and physical connection between two lovers, blending tender affection with intense longing. The track captures the euphoria of being deeply in love, likening it to an escape from reality.

Taken from his latest album, “Adedamola”, the song is a celebration of love’s intensity and the blissful sensations it brings.

The visually striking video is set against a backdrop of dancers clad in bright yellow outfits, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere. Adding to the allure, Seun Kuti delivers a powerful performance on the saxophone, perfectly complementing the song’s soulful vibe.

