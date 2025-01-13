Simi & Adekunle Gold Share the Sweetest Words as They Celebrate 6 Years of Marriage

Love always wins, and we can’t help but celebrate it! Nigerian music power couple Simi and Adekunle Gold are marking six amazing years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and beautiful memories.

To mark the special day, Simi shared a heartwarming collection of memories on Instagram, including moments from their wedding. She wrote:

6 years.

You still make me laugh.

You’re still the best man I know.

You’re still the one 💞

Happy Anniversary Baby. I love you.

Adekunle Gold also joined the celebration by sharing his own carousel of memories along with this touching message:

6 years don waka, we still dey carry go!

You’ve been my greatest blessing, my partner in everything, my peace, and my joy.

Everyday with you is a gift, and I’m forever grateful for you.

Obimo, here’s to the beautiful memories we’ve created and the countless ones ahead.

Happy anniversary, my forever love.

Their marriage is blessed with their adorable daughter, Deja. Speaking of Deja, she recently dropped her first vlog, where she introduced us to her plant in the cutest way ever.

Swipe through to see how Simi and Adekunle Gold are celebrating their love story:

