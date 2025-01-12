Pastor Emmanuel Iren & 121 Selah Celebrate Love, Freedom and Faith in “Sing Over Me”

Pastor Emmanuel Iren has released a new song, “Sing Over Me,” featuring the soothing vocals of the gospel music group, 121 Selah. This collaboration delivers a compelling message of hope, love, and the unshakable assurance found in God.

“Sing Over Me” reflects on God’s transformative love and the joy of redemption. The lyrics celebrate freedom from condemnation, with the singer embracing a new identity in Christ—a life where sin and shame have been completely taken away. It captures the peace and joy that come from knowing God’s love surrounds and affirms His people.

The song’s refrain, “You sing over me,” symbolises God’s protective and joyous nature, reminding listeners of the safety and reassurance found in His presence. It also references Christ’s sacrifice, boldly declaring that no weapon formed against His children will succeed. At its core, “Sing Over Me” is a powerful statement of identity, confidently proclaiming, “I am who You say I am.”

Watch the video below: