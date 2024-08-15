NABU and HP Celebrate the Launch of Creative Lab in Nigeria, Boosting Literacy Initiatives

NABU, a tech-enabled publisher of multilingual children’s books, has partnered with HP to launch the NABU HP Creative Lab, marking NABU’s official expansion into the Nigerian market. This initiative aims to transform literacy and foster a reading culture among Nigerian children while advancing digital equity for families and educators.

Speaking, NABU’s Global Director of Operations, Cuthbert Ayodeji Onikute, noted that the Nabu aims to impact school children in Africa with high-quality multilingual books to enhance their learning.

Onikute said, “NABU is a tech-enabled publisher providing children with culturally relevant bilingual stories. Our framework fosters children’s reading and language development while ensuring equitable access to educational resources. “We train local creators to publish books in underrepresented languages, ensuring every child has free access to the books they need to learn to read. Our mission is to ensure every child can read and learn through storytelling and technology.”

These stories are accessible for free on the NABU app, web reader, and in print. NABU empowers children to learn in their mother tongue, boosting their confidence and pride in their culture. NABU aims to reach 25 million children by 2030, aligning with HP’s global vision of accelerating digital equity.

HP has been a key supporter of NABU’s global mission since 2021, helping launch Creative Labs in Rwanda, the Philippines, Miami, and now Nigeria. These labs are equipped with HP technology to empower authors and illustrators to create hundreds of children’s books annually in native languages. Nigeria’s NABU HP Creative Lab is part of a broader effort to extend African literacy access.

NABU has made a significant global impact by reaching over 7.5 million children, training more than 2,500 teachers, and publishing over 1,000 titles in 21 languages. The NABU Nigeria collection, featuring 40 Igbo/English, 20 Hausa/English, and 20 Yoruba/English books, is freely accessible on the NABU app and web reader.

NABU stands out for its culturally relevant content, free access, comprehensive formats, and user-friendly design, ensuring every child can learn and grow through engaging storytelling.

“At HP, we are dedicated to bridging the digital equity gap. The NABU HP Creative Lab in Nigeria is a vital step in our mission to advance education and literacy,” said Emmanuel Asika, HP Nigeria Country Head.

Join NABU and HP as they continue this exciting journey to empower children with the gift of reading. Download the NABU app today and be part of the movement to change lives through literacy.

Visit their website to learn more.

Sponsored Content