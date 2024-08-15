Ready to Get Your Game On? Guinness Matchday goes Big at Landmark Event Centre!

Calling all football superfans in Lagos! The beautiful game is back for another epic Live Football Viewing Experience.

Mark your calendars! From August 16th to 18th, Guinness takes over Landmark Centre for three action-packed days of electrifying matches, sensational vibes, and the refreshing taste of Guinness.

On August 16th & 17th: Be at Landmark Boulevard to catch all the action live! These days are all about soaking in the football fever, enjoying great company, and savoring the rich flavors of Guinness. Attendance is absolutely free—just show up and get ready for an epic football viewing experience.

On Sunday, August 18th: The grand finale! This is the day you don’t want to miss. Watch as Chelsea goes head-to-head with Manchester City and Brentford clashes with Crystal Palace. For this day, you’ll need to register to secure your spot at the Landmark Event Centre.

Superfans, limited spots are available for Sunday the 18th. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Guinness Matchday experience! Secure your spot by clicking here to register now via this link.

Get ready to witness greatness, celebrate with fellow superfans, and raise a toast to the beautiful game with the perfect pint of Guinness. #GuinnessMatchDay #BlackShinesBrightest

