Connect with us

Events Promotions

Ready to Get Your Game On? Guinness Matchday goes Big at Landmark Event Centre!

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Beauty Events Style

Breaking Down Bonang Matheba's Flawless Beauty Look for Miss South Africa 2024

Events News Promotions

NABU and HP Celebrate the Launch of Creative Lab in Nigeria, Boosting Literacy Initiatives

Events News Promotions Style

The Emmy Collins London Showroom is Bigger, Brighter and Better! Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

2024 Presidential Cocktail: Nigeria-Britain Association Commits to Ties with the UK, Commonwealth 

Career Events Promotions Style

Navigate the Future of Fashion Like a Boss: A Roadmap to Trends Challenges and Legal Success

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

From Concept to Completion in 2 Days: Watch the Making of Bonang Matheba's Miss SA Finale Outfit by VEEKEE JAMES

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Culture Events Music Promotions

Adekunle Gold and Patoranking to Headline Next Narrative Africa’s The Bridge NYC Concert

Events

Ready to Get Your Game On? Guinness Matchday goes Big at Landmark Event Centre!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Calling all football superfans in Lagos! The beautiful game is back for another epic Live Football Viewing Experience.

Mark your calendars! From August 16th to 18th, Guinness takes over Landmark Centre for three action-packed days of electrifying matches, sensational vibes, and the refreshing taste of Guinness.

On August 16th & 17th: Be at Landmark Boulevard to catch all the action live! These days are all about soaking in the football fever, enjoying great company, and savoring the rich flavors of Guinness. Attendance is absolutely free—just show up and get ready for an epic football viewing experience.

On Sunday, August 18th: The grand finale! This is the day you don’t want to miss. Watch as Chelsea goes head-to-head with Manchester City and Brentford clashes with Crystal Palace. For this day, you’ll need to register to secure your spot at the Landmark Event Centre.

Superfans, limited spots are available for Sunday the 18th. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Guinness Matchday experience! Secure your spot by clicking here to register now via this link.

Get ready to witness greatness, celebrate with fellow superfans, and raise a toast to the beautiful game with the perfect pint of Guinness. #GuinnessMatchDay #BlackShinesBrightest

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Farida Yahya: How Empathy Improves Effective Leadership in a Workplace

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians Are The Real Turning Point Generation

Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos

Adebola Williams Celebrates Mentor Kola Adesina on His 60th Birthday

The Rising of Nigeria’s Tennis Player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php