Guinness Returns as the Gold Sponsor for Big Brother Naija Season 9 | Get the Full Story Here

Guinness, the iconic premium beer, is thrilled to announce its triumphant return as the Gold Sponsor for the highly anticipated ninth season of Big Brother Naija. Prepare to be captivated by an electrifying season filled with dynamic personalities, mind-blowing challenges, and unforgettable moments. As the ultimate celebration of the Nigerian spirit, Guinness is set to amplify the energy, passion, and creativity that define the show.

As the Gold Sponsor, Guinness will be deeply integrated into the season, offering viewers exclusive content, exciting activations, and unforgettable experiences throughout the journey.

Big Brother Naija and Guinness turned up the heat on Tuesday, July 16th with a sneak peek into the upcoming season. The panel discussion revealed a thrilling blend of strategy, drama, and entertainment that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With Guinness as a key player, this season is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions and unforgettable moments.

Mark your calendars and clear your schedules for the most exciting 71 days, beginning on Sunday the 28th of July.

It is with tremendous enthusiasm that Guinness announces its role as Gold Sponsor for Big Brother Naija Season 9. The BBN house is renowned for its vibrant energy, bursts of creativity and expression, and of course, its unforgettable housemates. This esteemed platform provides the perfect stage for Guinness to celebrate these bold personalities and curate experiences that mirror the show’s dynamism.

Guinness anticipates a truly extraordinary season, brimming with surprises and engaging activations. Viewers can expect five electrifying Saturday Night parties, two show-stopping tasks co-created with Big Brother, and exclusive watch parties at prime locations outside the house. These activations promise to be informative, and interactive, and will undoubtedly pull viewers deeper into the immersive Guinness experience.

The Category Head of Beer, Mayor Esiaba added

We have had a long-term partnership with DSTV, over many years, across multiple properties and verticals. We’re happy to continue that partnership this season, as Gold partners for Big Brother Naija Season 9. The Big Brother Nigeria platform mirrors the vibrancy, creativity and expression, that Nigeria’s favourite Stout, Guinness is renowned for, serving Nigerians for over 74 years. Viewers can look forward to another extraordinary, exciting season, filled with surprises and engaging activations across our five (5) electrifying Saturday Night parties, two show-stopping tasks co-created with Big Brother, and exclusive watch parties at prime locations outside the house, with lots of Guinness fueling fun experiences

Unlock a world of BBNaija fun with Guinness! Don’t miss a single moment this season. Follow Guinness’ journey alongside Biggie’s housemates on social media. Use the hashtags #BBNaijaS9xGuinness and #BlackShinesBrightest or follow @GuinnessNGR to stay on top of the latest developments, engage in the conversation, and be a part of the electrifying Guinness experience!

Sponsored Content