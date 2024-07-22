Ugonna Achebe: From Participant to Leader – Junior Achievement Nigeria’s New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) announces the appointment of Ugonna Achebe as the new Executive Director of JA Nigeria, effective July 1st, 2024. As JAN celebrates its 25th anniversary, Ugonna’s appointment marks a historic moment as he becomes the first alumnus to lead the organization. His return to JAN signals the start of an exciting new chapter, where his experience across various developmental sectors will be pivotal in enhancing JAN’s impact.

Ugonna started his journey with Junior Achievement Nigeria as a participant in the flagship Company Program during his secondary school years in 2007 and later joined the Venture in Management Program (ViMP) in 2017. Before ViMP, Ugonna volunteered for JAN starting in 2016; his leadership qualities quickly became evident, leading to his full-time engagement as the National Company Program Manager from 2018 to 2020.

As JAN commemorates its Silver Jubilee, Ugonna’s appointment as the Executive Director aligns with the organization’s strategic vision for the future. In his new role, he will provide the strategic direction and leadership needed to drive developmental growth and build on existing successes to further JAN’s mission and vision. He will lead the execution of JAN’s transformational programs, maintain existing partnerships, and explore new opportunities to further amplify the impact that JAN offers Nigerian youths.

I am thrilled to step into my new role at JAN, where I aim to build upon the impressive foundations laid by Simi Nwogugu and Foluso Gbadamosi. Their remarkable efforts have positioned JAN as a leader in cultivating financially savvy and entrepreneurial thinkers. Drawing from my extensive experience within the JAN community and beyond, I plan to expand our reach and impact through strategic initiatives that utilize nationwide philanthropic support, grant management, and robust organizational leadership. With a focus on advocacy, strategic partnerships, and stakeholder engagement, my primary goal is to push JAN beyond its current limits,” shared Ugonna Achebe. With a focus on leveraging technology, my objective is to build upon our current achievements by introducing targeted programs that address the challenges encountered by young individuals in Nigeria. Aligned with JAN’s objective to impact one million students in the coming year, I am dedicated to devising innovative approaches and collaborations that empower youth with practical skills essential for the evolving landscape of work and entrepreneurship.

JA Nigeria’s Board Chairman, Niyi Yusuf, stated,

After a thorough selection process, Ugonna’s appointment as the Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria is well-deserved. His remarkable experience in the development sector, along with his history as an alumnus, volunteer, and former National Program Manager of JA Nigeria, makes him exceptionally qualified. Ugonna’s deep familiarity with JAN and his embodiment of our mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy are invaluable assets for the growth of our organization and the development of our youths.

Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa, and founding Executive Director for JA Nigeria, added,

I am delighted to welcome Ugonna back to JAN. We have celebrated many of our alumni leading several high-impact NGOs in Nigeria and finally have the opportunity to celebrate this full circle moment as Ugonna becomes the first alumni to hold the position of Executive Director at JAN. It is fitting for Ugonna to be the person achieving this milestone because he has occupied all other stakeholder roles at JAN including teacher, volunteer, and staff, which gives him a unique perspective on what the organization needs to serve all stakeholders effectively. A remarkable way for us to celebrate 25 years of inspiring young people to achieve their dreams.

JA Africa Board Chairman, Charles Muyiwa Moyela stated,

On behalf of the JA Africa Board, I am thrilled to congratulate Ugonna Achebe on his appointment as the Executive Director of JA Nigeria. We are at a pivotal point in the growth of JA across Africa, and Nigeria’s significant population means it will play a crucial role in our continent’s expansion. His deep understanding of the community, coupled with his strategic insights, will help amplify our efforts and scale our programs to benefit even more youth across the continent. We are confident that under his leadership, JA Nigeria will continue to be a cornerstone of our mission, fostering entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness among young people in Nigeria and beyond.

Ugonna holds a BSc in Industrial Chemistry from Covenant University and a Master’s degree in Education Leadership, Organization, and Entrepreneurship from Harvard University, focusing on Entrepreneurship and Artificial Intelligence in the Education Marketplace.

About JAN:

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, one of the world’s oldest and largest nonprofit economic education organization operating in over 100 countries. They are dedicated to empowering students in financial literacy, work readiness, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

For additional information, visit www.ja-nigeria.org or find us on social media:

Sponsored Content