Falz Talks Rest, New Music, Activism & More on “Unpack With Nay”

In a world where rest is often trivialised, Falz joins Angel Anosike on today’s “Unpack With Nay,” and unpacks how he found purpose, creativity, and strength from his decision to prioritise his own rest.

The conversation also explored his unique fashion style, and how his evolving perspectives, shaped by life experiences, have influenced his music, which is set to take a new direction with his upcoming album. Fresh off the release of his EP, “Before The Feast,” Falz opened up about his surgery and the challenging moments that followed, highlighting his resilience.

Watch below: