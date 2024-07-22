Diane Russet Debuts as Solo Producer with “Love Notes”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Diane Russet is set to make her solo producing debut with the upcoming film, “Love Notes.” Starring an impressive cast including Iretiola Doyle, Beverly Osu, Najite Dede, Baaj Adebule, Kunle Remi, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and Tomi Ojo, the film follows the journey of two best friends as they navigate life and marriage.

“Love Notes” is created and produced by Diane, written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and Ogechi Nwobia Eke, and directed by Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde.

“I’m super excited about this one,” shared Diane. Diane is also the producer of the web series “Ricordi” and “Dear Diane.”

Watch the trailer below:

