Richard Mofe Damijo to Keynote Africa Coaching Week’s Grand “Owambe Edition” | Get the Scoop

The Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN) is set to host its most vibrant Africa Coaching Week (ACW) yet, with legendary actor and business leader Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) headlining the flagship conference.

Themed “The AfroCoaching Revolution: Tapping into African Wisdom for Global Change,” ACW 2024 will be a fusion of tradition, innovation, and impactful conversations. Registration is open here.

Kicking off with a glamorous “Owambe Edition” red carpet reception in Victoria Island Lagos, the event will feature a keynote address by RMD in conversation with LCAN President Omawumi Ogbe, followed by a high-level fireside chat with prominent speakers, including renowned life coach and chairman of the LCAN Board of Trustees Dr Lanre Olusola, Ghanaian actress & filmmaker Juliet Ibrahim, co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Chinaza Onuzo, Chief of Staff at BellaNaija Mary Edoro, specially moderated by Channels TV anchor, Ini John-Mekwa.

We’re thrilled to have RMD, a true icon of African excellence, keynote our flagship conference, said Omawumi Ogbe. ACW 2024 is a celebration of African wisdom, and with our epic lineup of speakers, we are confident of its potential to drive innovation and positive change on a global scale, she added.

The excitement continues with a dynamic virtual summit featuring global leaders, including co-founder of Sahara Group and 2023 Rivers State Gubernatorial candidate Tonye Cole; VP of Global Alliance for Transforming Business Education Patti Brown; Global Head of Rewards at Euronet Worldwide, Apostolos Sanidas, Senior Anchor at CNBC Africa, Fifi Peters, as well as leading coaches across Africa including South Africa’s Dr Mongezi Makhalima, Kenya’s Robert Burale and Nigeria’s Dr Linus Okorie joining via Zoom and LinkedIn Live.

The Zoom virtual summit culminates with highly anticipated power breakouts facilitated by some of the biggest names in their industries: Director of Innovation at Barclays Bank, Opeyemi Olomo; Certified Stockbroker & Founder of The FinTribe, Financial Jennifer; Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach & business leader, Foluso Gbadamosi; as well as CEO of Deefrent Media Agency & Co-Founder of ThriveInclusion Ireland, Adebola Olomo.

Attendees can also expect a digital takeover on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with insightful sessions led by top voices such as Aproko Doctor, She Writes Woman’s Hauwa Ojeifo, Valerie Obaze of R&R Skincare, and Fiona Kamikazi Rutagengwa, Head of Marketing & Communications at I&M Bank.

According to Ikwuagwu Igwe Kalu, organizing committee chair of this year’s ACW, “Africa Coaching Week 2024 is an unmissable event for coaches, career professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders from across Africa and beyond.” He encourages participants to tap into the rich legacy of African wisdom to shape a brighter future.

To register and learn more, visit the website and follow @lcan_ng on social media.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Africa Coaching Week 2024