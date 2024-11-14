VGC at 30: A Tapestry of Diversity and Unity Woven Over Three Decades

Connect with us

Victoria Garden City (VGC), a name that is now synonymous with planned living and community harmony in Lagos, Nigeria, is turning 30! This November, residents and well-wishers alike will gather to celebrate this milestone anniversary, aptly themed “Celebrating Diversity and Unity.”

Established in 1994, VGC has blossomed into more than just a residential estate; it’s a microcosm of Nigeria itself, a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of diverse cultures, traditions, and backgrounds. For three decades, VGC has fostered an environment where unity thrives, setting a gold standard for secure and harmonious living.

“This 30th anniversary is a testament to the strength of our community and the unique diversity that defines us,” says Lola Bolarinwa, Chairman of the VGC Property Owners and Residents Association (VGCPORA) and a resident for over 20 years.

“We are immensely proud of the legacy we’ve built and look forward to a future where unity and growth continue to be our guiding principles.”

To mark this special occasion, VGC has planned a week-long celebration (November 16th-24th) packed with exciting events for everyone. From a charity walk promoting goodwill to a tree-planting ceremony symbolizing sustainability, the festivities are designed to honour VGC’s heritage and commitment to community values.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store:

  • Charity Walk: Kickstart the celebrations with a walk to support local charities.
  • Remembrance Day: A solemn occasion to honour and remember.
  • Tree Planting Ceremony: A symbolic act towards a greener future.
  • Kids/Youth Literacy Funfair: Fun and learning combine for the younger generation.
  • Sports Tournament: Friendly competition and community spirit in action.
  • Cultural Carnival: A vibrant showcase of VGC’s rich cultural diversity.
  • Award & Dinner Ceremony: A grand finale to recognize and celebrate outstanding contributions to the community.

VGC@30 is more than just an anniversary; it’s a celebration of three decades marked by resilience, collaboration, and a shared vision for a better future.

