Zenith Bank Announces Zecathon 4.0 with ₦77.5 Million in Prizes for Nigerian Startups

Zenith Bank has announced the return of its annual startup competition, Zecathon 4.0, with a massive ₦77.5 million in cash prizes up for grabs. The competition, a vital component of the Zenith Bank Tech Fair, seeks to identify and accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s most promising startups in FMCG, insurance, education, retail & ecommerce, cybersecurity, agriculture, health, payments, lending, and transportation.

Beyond Limits, a leading driver of innovation and business growth, is the official implementation partner for Zecathon 4.0. Nigerian startup founders can apply for free at https://beyondlimits.global/zenithbankpitchcompetition/

“Zecathon is more than just a competition; it’s a platform for creating lasting impact. We’re not just looking for the next big tech idea; we’re looking for solutions that will improve lives and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth,” said Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/Chie Executive, Zenith Bank Plc, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to Nigerian startups and the importance of Zecathon. “We are thrilled to partner with Beyond Limits on Zecathon 4.0. Their expertise in fostering innovation and driving business growth will be invaluable in ensuring the success of this program and empowering the next generation of Nigerian tech leaders,” she added.

The competition is open to early-stage Nigerian startups with a minimum viable product. The top three winners will receive ₦25 million, ₦20 million, and ₦15 million respectively. The other seven finalists will each receive ₦2.5 million. All ten finalists will also participate in a six-week incubation program.

​​”The African tech ecosystem is booming, with startup funding exceeding $4.85 billion in 2022 alone. Zecathon 4.0 embodies this growth and is an opportunity to further fuel the momentum. Beyond Limits is proud to partner with Zenith Bank to empower the next generation of African tech leaders who will shape the continent’s digital future.” added Fikun Aluko, who leads entrepreneurship programs at Beyond Limits.

Apply for Zecathon 4.0 today and let Zenith Bank help you take your startup to the next level.

Applications are open now through November 15th at https://beyondlimits.global/zenithbankpitchcompetition/. Follow @zenithbankplc and @the_beyondlimits on social media for updates.

