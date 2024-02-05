Connect with us

Promotions

Achieving Excellence: Nile University of Nigeria celebrates their 11th Convocation Ceremony

Promotions

My Journey with the Infinix Hot 40 Pro: A Gamer's Review

Promotions

Bank of Ghana Grants RightCard (LemFi) Authorization for Remittance Operations to Ghana

Promotions

Celebrating Legacy and Elegance: Charterhouse Lagos partners with Ruff ‘n’ Tumble" to unveil their New Uniform design

Events News Promotions

Razzl Rewards Offers Partners and Customers a Trip to AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast

Living News Promotions

Vibrant Living: Lost In Abuja January-March 2024 Issue Is Out

Promotions Relationships

Celebrate Love With Infinix: Here’s a Chance to Win an Infinix HOT 40 Smartphone and Other Exciting Prizes

Promotions

Fidelity Bank Launches Nationwide Read2Lead Student Writing Contest | Register Here

Events Music News Promotions

Gifts, Grooves, and Goals as TECNO Spark 20 - AFCON Watch Party Stole the Show

Events Inspired Promotions

Oriflame unveils a New and Spectacular Product Catalogue and Marks Her Anniversary in Style!

Promotions

Achieving Excellence: Nile University of Nigeria celebrates their 11th Convocation Ceremony

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Following the resounding success of its 11th Convocation Ceremony held recently in Abuja, Nile University of Nigeria reflects on the extraordinary achievements and the promising future of its graduating class of 2023. About 1,251 undergraduate and postgraduate students across seven faculties, including Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, and Management Sciences, received their degrees at the event. 84 of them were awarded first-class degrees, while 45 of the 632 post-graduate students were awarded Doctor of Philosophy.

The 11th Convocation Ceremony was a highly anticipated event that brought together a diverse array of guests, including representatives from the government, traditional rulers, distinguished speakers, faculty members, proud parents, and the entire university community. The atmosphere was filled with palpable excitement and a deep sense of pride as the graduates walked across the stage to receive their well-deserved degrees.

The ceremony was a testament to the remarkable achievements of the graduating class of 2023, who have not only excelled academically but have also demonstrated exceptional leadership, community involvement, and a commitment to making a positive impact in society. The graduates have emerged as well-rounded individuals, equipped with the right skills in accordance with the Education for Impact goals of the Honoris United Universities Network, the owners of Nile University.

At the convocation, five outstanding students, who achieved a perfect 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) received special recognition scholarships and cash gifts from sponsors including Providus Bank and Zenith Bank. They were Oluwabusayo Olawale Ifonjala (LLB Law), Bolaqis Muhammad Sani (B.Sc. Biochemistry), Musa Adesegun Badaru (B.Eng. Electrical & Electronics Engineering), Abundance Abimbola Adejori (LLB Law), Anas Abubakar (LLB Law).

Highlights of the convocation ceremony include the valedictory speech delivered by Oluwabusayo Olawale Ifonlaja, Valedictorian and overall best graduating student (2022/2023 academic year) and the conferment of honorary degrees to two distinguished individuals; Dr Muhammadu Indimi, OFR , Founder/Executive Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, and Renowned philanthropist; Professor Isaac F. Adewole, former Minister of Health and Professor of Medicine at the University of Ibadan for their outstanding contributions to society and exemplary achievements in their fields.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: My Reflection on The Past Years & The New Year

Chidinma Eke: How I Navigate the Current Cost of Living Crisis

2024 #GRAMMYs: Who is Coming Home With An Award?

Serving in The UK Airforce & Being An Artiste – See How Bruce Oshakuade is Balancing Multiple Interests in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

How Much Does The Japa Wave Affect Those at Home?
css.php