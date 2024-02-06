Experience ‘Africa ALL Ways on My Mind’ with Accor: A Journey of Discovery, Along with Exclusive Benefits

Celebrating its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in Africa, Accor, one of the region’s leading hospitality groups, is pleased to announce its exclusive offer, “Africa All Ways on My Mind,” enticing travellers to discover the diverse and enchanting landscapes of Sub-Saharan Africa with up to 25% off stays, including breakfast, valid until March 31, 2024.

Exciting destinations infused with discovery through their natural wonders or urban attractions include Pullman Abidjan, Novotel Kinshasa La Gombe, Pullman Cape Town, and Mövenpick Ikoyi Hotel Lagos, among others.

Available for members of ALL—Accor Live Limitless at a variety of participating hotels in Sub-Saharan and East Africa, travellers will be inspired by a trove of breathtaking landscapes in Senegal, experience the bustling city centres of South Africa, or relax on the serene beaches of Côte d’Ivoire. From Nigeria to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the “Africa All Ways on My Mind” exclusive offer encourages exploration with more than 35 properties to suit every traveller’s taste.

Pullman Abidjan: A vibrant destination for business and leisure

In Ivory Coast, a local cultural expression asserts that “Abidjan is the sweetest destination in the world.” At Pullman Abidjan, travellers are set to experience the bliss of a sweet haven. Complemented by exceptional service and a vibrant ambience.

The hotel offers breathtaking views of Abidjan’s skyline, stretching across the Ebrié Lagoon. Travellers can picture themselves soaking in the golden hues of the sunset while sipping cocktails on the rooftop bar or enjoying a leisurely breakfast in their rooms with the cityscape as a backdrop.

Novotel Kinshasa La Gombe: A modern oasis in the heart of Kinshasa

More than just a hotel, the newly opened Novotel Kinshasa La Gombe is a vibrant hub where contemporary style meets the dynamic energy of Kinshasa, offering a blend of comfort, style, and central convenience at the heart of the city.

During their stay, guests can enjoy culinary delights at the restaurant, relax in the welcoming lounge bar, take a dip in the outdoor swimming pool, stay active in the fitness centre, or organise events using the conference facilities.

Pullman Cape Town City Centre: A Stylish Urban Oasis

South Africa’s captivating city, Cape Town, is a must-visit for explorers seeking a blend of rich history and natural wonders. Pullman Cape Town offers unparalleled hospitality, culinary experiences, and exclusive access to the wonders of the South African landscape. Travellers can delight in a selection of flavours at three restaurants, relax and soak up the sun on the inviting swimming pool deck, or unwind and indulge in scenic sundowners at Ghibli Bar.

Mövenpick Ikoyi Hotel Lagos: A haven for a wellbeing retreat

Lagos is a must-visit destination for those in search of an exciting urban experience. Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos is strategically positioned near key attractions, providing convenient access to iconic landmarks such as the National Museum, Lekki Conservation Centre, and the lively Lekki Arts and Craft Market. Furthermore, guests can also enjoy spa treatments, exquisite cuisine, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Accor, said:

Africa ALL Ways on My Mind” is an invitation to embark on a journey filled with unforgettable moments, inviting guests to discover the soul of Sub-Saharan Africa. Cherished by local communities and transient wanderers alike, each intricate detail, from culinary experiences to design and service, is thoughtfully curated to celebrate and showcase the best of these African cultures.

In addition to rewarding experiences, members of ALL—Accor Live Limitless can earn Rewards Points on every stay or dining experience at participating properties. These points can be redeemed for free nights at participating hotels, transferred to partners worldwide, or converted into unforgettable moments through Limitless Experiences such as concerts, sports matches, and special dinner events.

For more information on the “Africa All Ways on My Mind” offering and to explore participating properties, click here. Become a member of ALL-Accor Live Limitless here.

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,500 properties, 10,000 food and beverage venues, wellness facilities, and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore.

Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics and integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity and inclusion.

For more information, please visit their website or follow Accor on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

About ALL – Accor Live Limitless

ALL – Accor Live Limitless is a booking platform and loyalty program that enhances the Accor experience during and beyond the hotel stay. Facilitating seamless connections to Accor hotels across 40+ hotel brands in 110 countries, ALL’s booking platform offers an unrivalled choice of stays at the best price, while the loyalty program provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences, notably with over 90 strategic partners.

ALL helps members live their passions every day with over 2000 worldwide events. From local discoveries to the year’s biggest sporting and musical events and chef masterclasses. ALL – Accor Live Limitless is the loyalty program most awarded by travellers.

Sponsored Content