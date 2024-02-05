My Journey with the Infinix Hot 40 Pro: A Gamer’s Review

The evening I bought the Infinix Hot 40 Pro, I knew I was in for a treat. Its sleek design and robust build hinted at the powerful gaming experience that awaited me. On unboxing it, I got the newly introduced colour by Infinix, Starfall Green, its design captivated me. The Hot 40 Series is renowned for its dazzling design, featuring a layer of sparkling crystals against a starry texture.

This design has a lustrous finish that shifts in appearance, reflecting light from various angles. My Starfall Green model, a blend of black and green, shimmered like an aurora in the night sky – a colour-shifting spectacle reminiscent of a starlit sky

As a passionate gamer on a budget, I was eager to test its limits, the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, combined with the XBOOST gaming engine was a dream come true, smoothly handling every game I threw at it, from COD mobile to Far light 84, and even PUBG Mobile. The seamless and responsive gameplay kept me hooked for hours. I was particularly captivated by the vibrant visuals on the 120Hz FHD+ display, which brought my favourite games to life with stunning clarity and vibrant colours, making every gaming session feel like a dive into another world.

Immersing myself in the world of gaming with the Infinix Hot 40 Pro has been an epic saga. The XArena gaming suite became my command center, tailoring the phone’s resources to push for peak performance, making every battle and race feel as if I was truly part of the action. The DTS audio went beyond mere sound, creating a truly immersive soundscape. Gunshots reverberated with realistic intensity, while orchestral scores resonated with rich detail, transporting me into the heart of the action.

And even during marathon sessions, the phone stayed cool against my fingers, thanks to the advanced cooling system that kept the heat of battle purely virtual. The sleek device felt like an extension of my hands, responding to every tap and swipe with precision, keeping me agile and engaged in the gaming universe I had plunged into. It’s no wonder, Infinix calls the HOT 40 Pro, the pinnacle of Gaming and Entertainment.

But the Hot 40 Pro isn’t just about gaming. The Hot 40 Pro shines with its rapid charging capability. Its 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W Enduring FastCharge, powers me through day-long adventures without a hitch. The Ultra Power Saving Mode has been a lifesaver on several occasions, offering up to 2 hours of calling time with just 5% battery. We’re all aware, that it’s football season, I heard an advert on the radio that said, your HOT 40 Pro with just 5 minutes charge can power a full 90-minute football game, did I try it? YES. Did my phone fail me? NO

What’s a smartphone without a good camera, the 108MP Triple AI rear Camera and 2MP macro lens of the HOT 40 Pro were a pleasant surprise, capturing high-quality photos with ease, while the 32 MP front camera gave me amazing selfies. The various photography modes like Professional Portrait Mode, Dual View Video, Beauty, Slow Mo, AR Space, Super Night, Panorama, and Sky Remap brought a creative edge to my photos and videos. The mode I most especially like is the dual view video, which enables me to record and capture moments from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, doubling the fun and perspective in every scene.

The memory capabilities of the Infinix Hot 40 Pro are a standout feature. With up to 16GB of Mega RAM enabled by RAM extension technology, the ability to switch between up to 18 apps is a game-changer. This means faster boot times and improved multitasking, allowing for seamless transitions between games and other apps. Additionally, the potential to extend available RAM means more room for my gaming apps and less worry about running out of memory. The ample storage ensures that I have all the space I need for my games and apps.

With XOS 13.5 powering my Infinix Hot 40 Pro, I’ve experienced exceptional smoothness during usage. The interface delights with its slick animations and quick transitions, maintaining a highly responsive feel. Plus, the built-in NFC feature simplifies my life, streamlining data sharing and transactions with its touch-and-go convenience. The HOT 40 Pro is also equipped with what is called, the Metamaterial Antenna which helps to enhance my connectivity, significantly reducing game latency and boosting download speeds.

With multilingual support, the Folax assistant on the Infinix Hot 40 Pro provides a new option for virtual assistant interaction. It’s like conversing with a friend who can keep up with multiple topics seamlessly. I can dive deeper into discussions, asking complex questions, and Folax flows with the context, providing rich, informed answers. Whether I’m using voice commands during gameplay or texting for quick info, Folax adapts, enhancing my daily digital interactions with its upgraded capabilities.

The HOT 40 Pro offers compelling features and capabilities within the budget smartphone segment. It’s a comprehensive entertainment package that caters perfectly to gamers and everyday users alike. Packing powerful specs into a stylish design, this phone aims to deliver performance and entertainment at a competitive price point.

