Bank of Ghana Grants RightCard (LemFi) Authorization for Remittance Operations to Ghana

RightCard Payment Services (LemFi) is excited to announce the resumption of remittance services to Ghana, partnering with approved institutions. The resumption of services to Ghana aligns with RightCard’s (LemFi) commitment to secure and efficient operations, adhering to the Bank of Ghana’s regulatory framework.

RightCard (LemFi) has formally announced the resumption of its services to Ghana, following a temporary suspension of its money transfer services to Ghana in November 2023. RightCard Payment Services (LemFi) can now deliver its services in Ghana through payment companies, BigPay and ExpressPay, as approved by the Bank of Ghana.

RightCard (LemFi) delivers innovative services and products in various markets, through the LemFi app. LemFi is already licenced as an Electronic Money Institution with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

We are grateful to stakeholders at the Bank of Ghana as well as our partners for their role in ensuring service restoration, says Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro, LemFi’s Country Manager. We resume our operations with a better understanding, and we are now better positioned to address the evolving needs of the Ghanaian market.

LemFi’s return to Ghana is marked by a renewed focus on improved customer satisfaction, strengthened partnerships with key stakeholders, and a commitment to fostering financial inclusion. Customers, existing and prospective, can now take advantage of LemFi’s competitive exchange rate offering, zero transaction fees and instant transfer delivery by downloading the app from the iOS or Google Play Store.

Explore the Lemfi website or send an email to [email protected] for additional information and updates. 

Join the community! Connect with Lemfi on social media for exclusive updates and developments:

