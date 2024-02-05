Celebrating Legacy and Elegance: Charterhouse Lagos partners with Ruff ‘n’ Tumble” to unveil their New Uniform design

Brace yourselves for intricate craftsmanship, attention to detail, and exclusive design in premium school uniform production as Charterhouse Lagos selects Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, a trailblazing Nigerian fashion powerhouse, to proudly unveil its children’s school uniforms designed to maintain its 400 years legacy of trendsetting, excellence, and premium education.

Ruff’ n’ Tumble takes the reins as the exclusive manufacturer of Charterhouse Lagos’ school uniforms for students in Years 1 to 6, with special provisions for house uniforms for Year 5 and Year 6 boarders.

In a meticulous quest for perfection, Charterhouse Lagos embarked on a global exploration, navigating a landscape of possibilities through a detailed selection process, a symphony of internal and vendor meetings, factory inspections, and a comprehensive evaluation of manufacturers from China, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria.

The decision to entrust Ruff ‘n’ Tumble with this prestigious mandate was no small feat for Charterhouse Lagos. Angela Hencher, the Chief Operating Officer of Charterhouse Lagos, revealed the rigorous process involved, emphasizing the extensive RFPs sent to clothing manufacturers worldwide. She expressed immense satisfaction that a Nigerian gem was selected to craft the school’s uniforms, marking a celebration of homegrown talent.

The decision to select Ruff’ n’ Tumble went through a careful, considerate, and rigorous evaluation process that involved leading clothing manufacturers from China, the UK, and Nigeria. The choice of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble both affirms Nigeria’s global capabilities and credentials, affirming our belief in the quality, reputation and values of Ruff n Tumble and the potentials that are inherent in this country. This selection reflects our commitment to excellence and confidence in nurturing Nigerian talent for global recognition, in line with Charterhouse tradition, Angela said.

Adenike Ogunlesi, the Founder and Chief Responsibility Officer (CRO) of Ruff’ n’ Tumble, exuded joy at partnering with a global brand like Charterhouse Lagos. With over three decades of industry mastery, Adenike Ogunlesi sees this partnership as a significant stride for education in Nigeria, providing high-quality education and an excellent alternative for parents who might consider sending their children abroad.

This collaboration ensures parental involvement during crucial developmental years and aligns with our mission to create local job opportunities, Ogunlesi stated. We are thrilled to partner with Charterhouse Lagos, the first British independent school in Nigeria, reinforcing our commitment to delivering premium-quality products and excellent customer service.

Launching in July 2024, these bespoke uniforms will be available at the exclusive on-site Charters Boutique and Ruff ‘n’ Tumble’s online portal ensuring parents and students have an efficient, enjoyable, and high-end purchasing experience.

Parents can anticipate the same zenith of quality and durability synonymous with Charterhouse Lagos and Ruff’ n’ Tumble. Imbued with the distinctive Charterhouse tartan, these uniforms are meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs of the school’s students.

Charterhouse Lagos, unwavering in its dedication to offering a world-class education, sees this collaboration with Ruff’ n’ Tumble as a pivotal chapter in its commitment. By partnering with a local powerhouse, Charterhouse Lagos is championing the Nigerian economy and ensuring its students don attire that seamlessly blends style and practicality.

Get ready for excellence with the fusion of Charterhouse Lagos and Ruff’ n’ Tumble – where prestige, legacy, and elegance converge in an unrivalled tapestry of excellent couture!

For those craving to know more, visit the website here or reach out to the Admissions Office at [email protected].

