Razzl Rewards Offers Partners and Customers a Trip to AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast

Razzl, an esteemed beverage brand and official soft drink of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has offered an exclusive opportunity for both trade partners and consumers to experience the thrill of 2023 AFCON live in Ivory Coast. This is coming shortly after similar opportunities were earlier extended to the first batch of select fans, trade partners, and media partners in the opening stages of the tournament.

In a unique and exciting twist, select consumers were chosen through a mystery shopping initiative, adding an element of surprise and anticipation to the selection process.

Razzl provided its select trade partners and consumers with exclusive access to one of the most anticipated matches of 2023 AFCON – Nigeria vs. Cameroon at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. The experience allowed attendees to witness the intensity of the game up close, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The activity commenced at the prestigious Sofitel Abidjan Hotel, where trade partners and consumers were enveloped in an atmosphere of luxury, setting the stage for an unforgettable journey that celebrated sophistication and cultural richness. Participants also embarked on a thrilling speed boat ride to Rosa Beach, a picturesque coastal retreat.

The rhythmic sounds of the waves became a melody as the idyllic beachfront set the stage for an exquisite lunch. The sea breeze and the soothing ambience created a moment of sheer bliss, etching memories that would linger.

The expedition reached its zenith at the bustling African market, a vibrant hub where consumers and trade partners immersed themselves in the tapestry of Ivory Coast’s rich heritage.

Austin Ufomba, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimum, stated that the AFCON is not just a football tournament but a celebration of unity, passion, and shared experiences.

“Being the official soft drink of 2023 AFCON, we wanted to extend the joy of this celebration to our trade partners and consumers who have been integral to our success. The AFCON experience in Ivory Coast is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we are excited to share this journey with those who have made Razzl their preferred choice.” He stated

In the course of the tournament, Razzl has been at the forefront of enhancing the fan experience as well as creating memorable moments that celebrate the passion, unity, and excitement of African football.

Razzl is available in exciting variants of Cola, Orange, Grenadine, Lemon and Pamplemousses and is readily available both in offline and online trade channels.

