From the Olympics to AFCON: The Unmissable Sporting Events of 2025

The world of sports has hit the ground running in 2025, giving us incredible moments to celebrate already. Over the weekend, Nigeria’s table tennis maestro, Quadri Aruna, reached the semi-finals at the World Table Tennis Contender in Doha. Adding to the excitement, his children—Mariam, Quadri Junior, and Amira—secured podium finishes in their respective categories at the VIX João Monteiro Table Tennis Tournament in Portugal.

A proud moment for the Aruna family, it’s just one example of how 2025 has already brought us remarkable sporting moments.

If 2024 was the year of remarkable feats, including the exciting qualifying rounds for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), 2025 is shaping up to offer even more. This raises the big question: what are the major sporting events to look forward to this year?

To help you stay ahead, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of major sporting events in 2025, from the Super Bowl LIX to Wimbledon, the FIFA Club World Cup, and AFCON. The events are listed in the order they’ll take place—so mark your calendars and get ready for an incredible year in sports.

January

Australian Open: 12-26 January: For three weeks, fans of the lawn tennis sporst are guaranteed Grand Slam tennis in the city of Melbourne. For the opening week, its focus on the qualifying competition plus exhibition matches, open practice sessions and Kids Tennis Day kicked off on Monday 6 January before main-draw tournament action began on Sunday 12 January. top contenders for the sport this year include Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and more.

Women’s Ashes Series: January 12 – February 2: The cricket rivalry between England and Australia continues

February

WWE Royal Rumble: Taking place on 1 February at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, this event is a highlight in professional wrestling.

Pro Bowl Games: The NFL’s all-star game is scheduled for 2 February at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Super Bowl LIX: The championship game of the NFL season will be held on 9 February at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

March

Elimination Chamber: A major WWE event set for 1 March, continuing the excitement for wrestling fans.

April

Masters Tournament: One of golf’s four major championships, taking place from 7–13 April at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA.

WWE WrestleMania 41: Scheduled for 19–20 April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this is WWE’s flagship event.

May

Kentucky Derby: The iconic horse racing event is set for 3 May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final: The pinnacle of European women’s club football will be contested this month.

June

UEFA Champions League Final: The climax of Europe’s premier club football competition is scheduled for this month.

US Open (Golf): One of golf’s major championships, taking place this month.

FIFA Club World Cup: The tournament featuring champion clubs from each continent is set for this month

July

Tour de France: Cycling’s most prestigious race will be held throughout the month.

Wimbledon: The renowned tennis tournament is scheduled for this month in London, UK.

World Aquatics Championships: Taking place from 11 July to 3 August in Singapore, featuring swimming, diving, and other aquatic sports.

August

Summer Olympics: The world’s foremost sports competition is scheduled for this month, bringing together athletes from around the globe.

US Open (Tennis): The final Grand Slam of the year begins this month in New York City, USA.

September

Rugby World Cup: The men’s rugby union world championship is set to take place this month.

Ryder Cup: The biennial men’s golf competition between teams from Europe and the United States is scheduled for this month.

October

Cricket World Cup: The men’s one-day international cricket tournament is set for this month.

November

Formula 1 Grand Prix: Several races are scheduled during this month as the F1 season approaches its climax.

December

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON): Running from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, this premier African football tournament will feature top national teams competing for continental glory.