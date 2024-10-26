Nigeria Edges Closer to AFCON 2025 After CAF Grants Three Points Over Libya

Connect with us

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory and three points for their scheduled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya, which was called off earlier this month.

The game, originally set for October 15 at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi, was scrapped when the Nigerian team was held up for hours at a remote airport in Libya, sparking a ruling by CAF’s Disciplinary Board in Nigeria’s favour.

CAF’s Disciplinary Board announced its decision on Saturday, citing the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) for breaching several regulations, including Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations and Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

CAF’s ruling declared the match as forfeited by Libya. Additionally, the LFF was fined $50,000, with a 60-day deadline for payment.

The ruling has effectively put Nigeria at the top of Group D with 10 points, four points ahead of the second-placed Benin Republic. A win or draw in their upcoming match against Benin on November 14 in Abidjan will ensure Nigeria’s qualification for the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, saying it brings them closer to their AFCON 2025 goal.

