NFF Withdraws Super Eagles from AFCON Qualifier After 12-Hour Setback in Libya

Following a distressing 12-hour delay that left the Super Eagles stranded at Libya’s Al-Abraq International Airport, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially confirmed their withdrawal from the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya, initially scheduled for Tuesday.

The team had been cleared to land in Benghazi, but was unexpectedly redirected, facing locked gates with no access to food, water, or communication. This prompted the NFF to prioritise the players’ welfare and safety.

A video posted by the team’s media department showed players stranded with their luggage in the airport’s waiting area, highlighting the indifference of Libyan airport officials.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Libya after our plane was diverted while descending. The Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food, or drink. All to play mind games.” He also shared photos of the team members stranded.

Many Nigerians on social media expressed concern for the team’s welfare, calling on relevant authorities to intervene and ensure the players’ safety.

After consultations with the team’s doctors and coaching staff, the NFF decided to withdraw from the qualifier due to concerns over the players’ health and safety. WilliamTroost-Ekong revealed that the decision was a collective one made by both the players and officials, who felt it was best not to proceed under the circumstances.

Nigerian Sports Minister John Enoh condemned the treatment of the team and confirmed that the matter had been escalated to the relevant authorities.

“For now, our primary concern is the safety of the members of our national team. With the events of the past hours, their safety is not guaranteed and the team insists they’re unable to go ahead with the match not just because of the trauma and consequent psychological torture but also because of fear for their safety. As Sports Minister, I have instructed the NFF president to lay a formal complaint to CAF without prejudice to any actions already taken. This must be on record and thoroughly addressed,” he stated.

The Super Eagles were scheduled to face Libya’s Mediterranean Knights at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, but their unexpected detour and mistreatment have led to the abrupt end of their journey. The NFF has now arranged for the team’s return to Nigeria, marking the conclusion of their trip to Libya.