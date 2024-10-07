7Keys Global Watch to Launch Affordable New Security Service Offers for NGOs & Private Businesses

7Keys Global Watch, One of Nigeria’s leading Private security guard outfits committed to providing world-class protection services for individuals, businesses and communities has announced its plan to provide superior and budget-friendly security services with the launch of its Security Combo Packages for Nonprofits & Private companies.

The event is slated for;

Date: Friday, October 18th 2024

Time: 12noon

Venue: Corporate Head office at Apo Spark Light Mall, Durunmi, FCT, Abuja.

According to the CEO, Engr. Job Ojo Akinola, who has gained over two decades in Private Security, Real Estate, and agriculture,

“We understand that with the impact of the escalating economic hardship and surging inflation in Nigeria, many Nonprofits and businesses are looking for ways to cut costs on overheads. And as a brand that believes security is oxygen, we are focused on ensuring our customers don’t compromise security because of cost by providing budget-friendly security services.” “In addition, our new security combo package consists of the provision of young & vibrant private security guards, car tracking services, CCTV installation, security training & education for Nonprofits & private concerns all over Nigeria.”

Airenbuwa Tumini Osagie, Head of Customer Service Experience, 7Keys Global Watch notes that.

“with 7keys, customers get more than security- they gain peace of mind”. as we provided private security consultancy/guards for ministries public infrastructures and government parastatals in the past”.

According to her, the launch will also be an opportunity for nonprofits & private businesses to meet the high-profile security team of the company including Colonel Boniface Ogbonaya, (Rtd). The Chief Security Officer (CSO) Seun Adebiyi and other team members.

To learn more about them, visit their website.

Sponsored Content