Exciting News! CANEX WKND 2024 is Back & Dorcas Will Be Attending in Algeria

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello BNers!

Dorcas here! You might not know me yet, but we’re about to get familiar real soon. I have got some exciting news to share: CANEX WKND 2024 is happening from October 16th to 19th in Algiers, Algeria, and I’ll be there to soak it all in!

This is the fourth edition of the event, and it’s going to be an incredible platform for business, investment, collaboration, partnerships, and creative inspiration. With people from all over the world gathering to attend, I’m looking forward to making new connections, learning a lot, and having an amazing time!

What to expect? Daily highlights from the event, Algiers through my lens, and of course, all the good stuff.

Follow my journey on @bellanaija and @Ojije__ and keep up with the hashtags #CANEXWKND2024 and #CANEX.

See you soon!

