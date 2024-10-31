Dorcas Takes Us Through the Highlights of CANEX Weekend 2024: A Celebration of African Creativity

Hello BNers,

Dorcas here! And I am back from an incredible experience at CANEX Weekend 2024 in Algiers, Algeria! The four-day event, held from October 16 to 19, was packed with activities, masterclasses, exhibits, and entertainment, celebrating Africa’s diverse and powerful creative industries. Here’s a breakdown of my experience:

Day 1: I arrived in Algeria and quickly joined the media team. After the event’s opening, Afreximbank President Professor Benedict Oramah met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss CANEX’s mission and its importance for Global Africa. The event kicked off at the Opera House, where we were treated to fantastic performances by Qing Madi, Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, and other talented African artists. The energy and unity in the room set the perfect tone for the days to come.

Day 2: The official opening began with the theme “United in Culture.” A major highlight of the day was the announcement of a $2 billion fund dedicated to supporting Africa’s fashion, film, and music industries over the next three years—an investment that promises a substantial impact on these creative fields.

Following the announcement, there was an engaging panel discussion on “United in Culture: Prosperity through Shared Cultural Heritage,” a live culinary demonstration, and an exciting music performance by DJ TiMoh. I also had the opportunity to explore the exhibitor space, meeting Nigerian entrepreneurs showcasing their brands. Connecting with them was inspiring, and they truly represented the rich talent and innovation of Nigeria.

Day 3: The third day was a mix of insightful sessions and vibrant activities. I attended the “MANSA Digital Initiative” masterclass, which, along with other sessions, provided fascinating insights into digital strategies and innovation for African creatives. There was also a thrilling female freestyle football competition and other sports activities that brought lively energy to the day. In the evening, we loosened up at a party featuring performances from some favourite artists. It was a night filled with fun and music, allowing us to enjoy the community spirit that CANEX fosters.

Day 4: The final day started with a press conference featuring keynote speakers, including Kanayo Awani of Afreximbank and Algeria’s Minister of Arts & Culture, Hon. Soraya Moloudji. In her closing remarks, Awani praised the Algerian government’s dedication to making CANEX WKND 2024 a success, noting the outstanding local participation and the momentum it sets for IATF 2025 in Algiers. She reiterated CANEX’s mission to showcase Africa’s creative market potential and thanked attendees for the partnerships formed, underscoring how these collaborations elevate Africa’s creative economy globally.

The day also celebrated various CANEX initiatives. The CANEX Prize for Publishing went to Cassava Republic Press for Female Fear Factory by Pumla Dineo Gqola, recognized for its impactful cover design, feminist insights, and critique of patriarchal violence. Additionally, the CANEX Shorts film competition for young African filmmakers awarded three winners:

Ghana’s Francis Y. Brown for Room – 5,

Kenya’s Brian Obra for We Shall Not Forget,

and Botswana’s Thomas Mpoeleng for Silent Screams

…chosen from 147 entries. Each winner received a cash prize in recognition of their work.

In an exciting pitch session titled “CANEX Presents the Angels,” angel investors pledged $350,000 to support three creative entrepreneurs, with leading investor Moji Hunponu-Wusu committing $250,000 to Cameroonian designer Kibonen Nfi. Another $100,000 investment from a consortium went to support projects from Zimbabwe’s Pam Samasuwo-Nyawiri and Thulani Ngazimbi, alongside Kibonen Nfi.

The event closed with a fashion show, beautifully showcasing African brands and the uniqueness of the continent’s design talent. It was an inspiring ending to an event that celebrated African creativity, talent, and unity.

CANEX Weekend 2024 was a fantastic opportunity to connect with African creatives, witness groundbreaking projects, and see firsthand the potential of Africa’s creative industries on a global stage.

I am thrilled to have been a part of it and can’t wait to see how these collaborations and investments unfold!