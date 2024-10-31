Connect with us

Events Promotions

TECNO Powers 12-Hour Gaming Extravaganza with the Indefatigable SPARK 30 Pro | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions TRAVEL

Dorcas Takes Us Through the Highlights of CANEX Weekend 2024: A Celebration of African Creativity

Events News Promotions

Goldberg Brings a Refreshing Twist to the 2024 Goge Africa Experience

BN TV Culture Events Music News Style

Mega-Star Power: Davido, Tubo, Lai Labode & More Light Up the Runway for Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week | Watch the Full Show Now on BNTV

Events Inspired Promotions

Get ready to Boss Up! Ashmusy Foundation empowers Young Female Nigerian Entrpreneurs

Events Promotions

UNN Soars Higher as The Human Race Foundation Alumni gives back with an Infrastructure Upgrade

Events Promotions

Women Entrepreneurs Are in for a Bang | Get Ready for the Visibility Bootcamp 4.0 by Women of Rubies

Events Promotions

Inside Kouture Paradisé’s Launch Event! Here’s All That Went Down

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Venom: The Last Dance – A Night of Epic Action, Dark Elegance, and Glamour

Events Promotions

Chivas Regal at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024: A Blend of Luxury and Entertainment

Events

TECNO Powers 12-Hour Gaming Extravaganza with the Indefatigable SPARK 30 Pro | Get the Scoop

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In a thrilling twist to the world of gaming marathons, the TECNO SPARK 30 Pro has just rewritten the rules of the game. Picture this: on October 28th, amidst the buzzing atmosphere of Carven Games Centre in Lagos, an epic 12-hour live gaming spectacle unfolded.

What set this event apart? The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro took centre stage, showcasing its exceptional endurance and top-notch performance by delivering an electrifying 12-hour gaming spree on just a 50% charge.

This wasn’t merely about gaming—it was a spectacle that fused durability with enjoyment, proving that the TECNO SPARK 30 Pro is the ultimate powerhouse, designed to thrive under pressure.

The ambience at Carven was electric, pulsating with energy and excitement as gamers from the T-Spot Fans and GamrX community engaged in a riveting all-day gaming showdown, battling it out in the popular Call of Duty arena. Amidst the intense gameplay, the TECNO SPARK 30 Pro stood tall, flaunting the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, guaranteeing seamless gameplay and unparalleled performance.

Endorsed by TÜV Rheinland for a 5-year lag-free experience, gamers could rely on the uninterrupted performance, even during the most gruelling gaming sessions.

Adding to the immersive experience, the TECNO SPARK 30 Pro’s 120Hz eye-care AMOLED display captivated players for hours on end. With a super-responsive refresh rate ensuring crystal-clear, lightning-fast frames and eye-care technology easing extended play, it was a dream setup for hardcore gamers.

Paired with Dual Stereo Speakers featuring Dolby Atmos, the device delivered a rich, balanced sound that brought every intense moment and victory to life, amplifying every detail from virtual battlegrounds to suspenseful soundtracks.

As players battled it out, the room crackled with energy. Victors emerged in various segments of Call of Duty, claiming both bragging rights and rewards. However, the day’s luminary was the ultimate champion, Tricky Jo. His prowess and endurance catapulted him to victory, earning him a coveted brand-new SPARK 30 Pro Transformers Edition, complete with iconic Transformers elements—a truly unforgettable triumph.

This event was a testament to the TECNO SPARK 30 Pro’s unbeatable fusion of power, excitement, and resilience. TECNO has unmistakably placed fun and durability at the forefront of the SPARK 30 Pro, and this gathering showcased that the device’s inner strength matches its playful, gamer-centric essence.

Keep your eyes peeled as TECNO continues to redefine smartphone experiences for entertainment aficionados. For more updates, follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X . Get ready to level up your gaming experience with TECNO!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php