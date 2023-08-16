Connect with us

Events Promotions

CANEX at Intra African Trade Fair 2023 

Events News Promotions

Be Part of a Transformative Healing & Prophetic Word Experience at the Kingdom Intervention Conference 2023

Events News Promotions

RMD, M.I, and Mr. Eazi go on a Cultural & Whisky Expedition in Scotland, Courtesy Glenfiddich

Culture Events Features Music

Obi's House: From Party to Movement! Highlighting DJ Obi's Impact on Lagos' Nightlife Scene

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

Beauty Events Style

Bonang Matheba Rocks The Best Of African Fashion As 3rd Time Miss SA Finale Host

Events Style

See How Stars Shone Flamboyantly & Glamorously At Netflix Nigeria's Lights, Camera...Naija

Events News Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Uriel Has Been Evicted from the #BBNaijaAllStars House

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Fashion Tips for Making an Entrance at Netflix's 'Light, Camera... Naija!' Event

Events Promotions

#Together with Hollantex Campaign Engages Africa: Showcasing Unique Talents and Passion for Fashion

Events

CANEX at Intra African Trade Fair 2023 

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) is scheduled to take place during the Intra African Trade Fair 2023 and will further develop conversations and provide even more business-to-business and business-to-government opportunities through a 7-day gathering that will take place in Cairo from November 9–15, 2023.

The event will be another important milestone in Afreximbank’s implementation of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative sector.

Creative businesses, from large brands to emerging entrepreneurs, are invited to book their stands at the dedicated CANEX Market & Exhibition, where a range of standard stand options are available, as well as the opportunity to design larger and bespoke stands.

Exhibitors will have unrivaled opportunities to present their businesses to thousands of buyers and stakeholders from the African continent and beyond. CANEX at IATF 2023 will ensure that creatives are able to do business with an emphasis on meeting and networking opportunities between creatives, but more importantly, between creatives and buyers and potential partners and investors.

The CANEX at IATF sales staff will gladly assist you in designing the ideal environment, including any additional accessories or add-ons you or your organisation may desire.

To reserve a place, send an email to [email protected].

This second edition of CANEX at IATF will be held under the theme “One People, united in Culture, creating for the world,” and CANEX at IATF 2023 will bring together creatives, policymakers, financial institutions, business and political leaders, development partners, thought leaders, and the most powerful and respected names in the Creative and Cultural Industries from across the continent and the diaspora.

This event will provide a unique platform for facilitating business, investment, collaboration, partnerships, and inspiration amongst creatives across the value chain of diverse creative and cultural industry sectors, from film, music, and fashion to culinary arts, sports, and visual arts, amongst others.

CANEX at IATF2023 will further develop conversations and provide even more business-to-business and business-to-government opportunities through a 7-day gathering that will take place in Cairo from November 9–15, 2023. The event will be another important milestone in Afreximbank’s implementation of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative sector.

Attendance is free for CANEX at IATF2023, but pre-registration is essential. Additional events, travel, and related information can also be found on their website.

For more information, follow them on their social media platforms.

Facebook: @CreativeAfricaNexus

Twitter: @CANEXAfrica

Instagram: @CreativeAfricaNexus

LinkedIn: @CreativeAfricaNexus

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for CANEX Africa

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: See How Odiachi Anna Became an Academic Idan at the University of Ibadan

What Everyone is Saying About the BBNaija All Stars Jury System

Chaste Inegbedion: We’re in The New Era of Awareness for Menstruation Branding

Obi’s House: From Party to Movement! Highlighting DJ Obi’s Impact on Lagos’ Nightlife Scene

Smart Emmanuel: How to Thrive in a Competitive Market
css.php