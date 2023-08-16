CANEX at Intra African Trade Fair 2023 



Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) is scheduled to take place during the Intra African Trade Fair 2023 and will further develop conversations and provide even more business-to-business and business-to-government opportunities through a 7-day gathering that will take place in Cairo from November 9–15, 2023.

The event will be another important milestone in Afreximbank’s implementation of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative sector.

Creative businesses, from large brands to emerging entrepreneurs, are invited to book their stands at the dedicated CANEX Market & Exhibition, where a range of standard stand options are available, as well as the opportunity to design larger and bespoke stands.

Exhibitors will have unrivaled opportunities to present their businesses to thousands of buyers and stakeholders from the African continent and beyond. CANEX at IATF 2023 will ensure that creatives are able to do business with an emphasis on meeting and networking opportunities between creatives, but more importantly, between creatives and buyers and potential partners and investors.

The CANEX at IATF sales staff will gladly assist you in designing the ideal environment, including any additional accessories or add-ons you or your organisation may desire.

To reserve a place, send an email to [email protected].

This second edition of CANEX at IATF will be held under the theme “One People, united in Culture, creating for the world,” and CANEX at IATF 2023 will bring together creatives, policymakers, financial institutions, business and political leaders, development partners, thought leaders, and the most powerful and respected names in the Creative and Cultural Industries from across the continent and the diaspora.

This event will provide a unique platform for facilitating business, investment, collaboration, partnerships, and inspiration amongst creatives across the value chain of diverse creative and cultural industry sectors, from film, music, and fashion to culinary arts, sports, and visual arts, amongst others.

Attendance is free for CANEX at IATF2023, but pre-registration is essential. Additional events, travel, and related information can also be found on their website.

For more information, follow them on their social media platforms.

