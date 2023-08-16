Be Part of a Transformative Healing & Prophetic Word Experience at the Kingdom Intervention Conference 2023

Lapis Lazuli Ministries are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to join them at their much-awaited Kingdom Intervention Conference 2023, an immersive Healing and Prophetic Word Conference that promises to ignite one’s faith and transform lives!

Date: Thursday, August 31st – Saturday, September 2nd, 2023

Venue: Crispan Hotel (Event Centre), Rayfield Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria

Time: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm (WAT) daily

In this exceptional gathering, one will have the opportunity to experience an extraordinary encounter with God, either physically in Jos or through their engaging online streaming in English, French, or Hausa. The best part? The conference is completely Free!

Register now via this website or Text your name (surname first), email, gender, church, and location to the following contact details:

(+234) 703 437 1401

(+234) 906 390 1916

(+234) 816 351 0857

Over the three days, attendees will be immersed in a journey of worship, healing, prophetic insights, transformative teachings, captivating interviews, and life-altering impartation sessions. The conference will also feature powerful healing services daily from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm (WAT).

Spread the word about this life-changing event to your loved ones, friends, and followers on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and all other favourite social media platforms. Also, feel free to share this information with your church leaders as the Kingdom Intervention Conference will be a pivotal moment for the congregation and community.

