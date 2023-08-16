Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Be Part of a Transformative Healing & Prophetic Word Experience at the Kingdom Intervention Conference 2023

Events Promotions

CANEX at Intra African Trade Fair 2023 

Events News Promotions

RMD, M.I, and Mr. Eazi go on a Cultural & Whisky Expedition in Scotland, Courtesy Glenfiddich

Culture Events Features Music

Obi's House: From Party to Movement! Highlighting DJ Obi's Impact on Lagos' Nightlife Scene

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

Beauty Events Style

Bonang Matheba Rocks The Best Of African Fashion As 3rd Time Miss SA Finale Host

Events Style

See How Stars Shone Flamboyantly & Glamorously At Netflix Nigeria's Lights, Camera...Naija

Events News Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Uriel Has Been Evicted from the #BBNaijaAllStars House

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Fashion Tips for Making an Entrance at Netflix's 'Light, Camera... Naija!' Event

Events Promotions

#Together with Hollantex Campaign Engages Africa: Showcasing Unique Talents and Passion for Fashion

Events

Be Part of a Transformative Healing & Prophetic Word Experience at the Kingdom Intervention Conference 2023

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Lapis Lazuli Ministries are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to join them at their much-awaited Kingdom Intervention Conference 2023, an immersive Healing and Prophetic Word Conference that promises to ignite one’s faith and transform lives!

Date: Thursday, August 31st – Saturday, September 2nd, 2023
Venue: Crispan Hotel (Event Centre), Rayfield Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria
Time: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm (WAT) daily

In this exceptional gathering, one will have the opportunity to experience an extraordinary encounter with God, either physically in Jos or through their engaging online streaming in English, French, or Hausa. The best part? The conference is completely Free!

Register now via this website or Text your name (surname first), email, gender, church, and location to the following contact details:
(+234) 703 437 1401
(+234) 906 390 1916
(+234) 816 351 0857

Over the three days, attendees will be immersed in a journey of worship, healing, prophetic insights, transformative teachings, captivating interviews, and life-altering impartation sessions. The conference will also feature powerful healing services daily from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm (WAT).

Spread the word about this life-changing event to your loved ones, friends, and followers on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and all other favourite social media platforms. Also, feel free to share this information with your church leaders as the Kingdom Intervention Conference will be a pivotal moment for the congregation and community.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: See How Odiachi Anna Became an Academic Idan at the University of Ibadan

What Everyone is Saying About the BBNaija All Stars Jury System

Chaste Inegbedion: We’re in The New Era of Awareness for Menstruation Branding

Obi’s House: From Party to Movement! Highlighting DJ Obi’s Impact on Lagos’ Nightlife Scene

Smart Emmanuel: How to Thrive in a Competitive Market
css.php