What’s Up with Our OCEANS? Banke Kuku’s New Sustainable Collection Has the Details

Nigerian creative genius, Banke Kuku is set to make fresh waves in the fashion industry with the release of her upcoming collection, Oceans.

The collection highlights the beauty of Nigeria’s marine ecosystems and the need for ocean conservation. Building on her fantastic reputation for intricately weaving stories into her designs, Banke Kuku aims to use this collection to raise awareness about the importance of environmental sustainability, especially in protecting marine life.

Following the success of her nature-inspired Eden collection released in 2023, Oceans delves deeper into the theme of nature with marine-inspired prints featuring coral reefs, shrimps, and sea shells designs focusing on the fragile beauty of the marine and the pressing need to preserve our oceans.

The Oceans collection draws inspiration from the diverse shades, textures, and movements of the marine.

From fluid silhouettes that mimic the ebb and flow of ocean waves to deep blues and seafoam greens that evoke the serenity and depth of marine life, each piece tells a story of the ocean’s grace and fragility. As always, Banke incorporates elements that celebrate African heritage, infusing traditional patterns with a contemporary flair.

The highly anticipated collection will be released at the exclusive Oceans Front Row Fashion Show giving all guests a front-row view of the runway on October 18th in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, set to be hosted by Ozinna Anumudu, promises a spectacular showcase of Banke Kuku’s signature aesthetics. With her ability to blend modern fashion with rich African cultural narratives, Banke aims to inspire a much-needed dialogue on sustainability within the fashion industry.

With Oceans, I wanted to bring attention to the vast beauty of our marine ecosystems and the urgent need for their protection. Our oceans are vital to life on Earth, and through fashion, I hope to spark a sense of responsibility and appreciation for the natural world — Banke Kuku shared during an exclusive press conference.

Oceans tell the story of marine ecosystems exploring the past, present, and the promising future that awaits if we adopt sustainable practices.

Inspired by the ban on non-reusable plastics in Lagos, Nigeria, the Oceans collection mobilizes support for eco-friendly practices. Banke Kuku’s Oceans collection is a testament to the power of fashion in creating positive social change and showcases how fashion can contribute to environmental preservation.

Fashion is a powerful storytelling tool, and I want to use my designs to create awareness and inspire positive action.

Banke Kuku’s Oceans Front Row Fashion Show is proudly supported by Mikano Motors, MAC Cosmetics, Meeyas Jewels, Ozinna, Polo Avenue, Moët and Chandon.

Oceans is a brilliant blend of creativity, innovation, and style. Just like Banke Kuku has consistently done with her creativity, we believe in pushing boundaries and delivering excellence. At Mikano Motors, we are committed to driving luxury, quality, and elegance—values that resonate perfectly with the Banke Kuku brand. — Karima Okunola, Head of Marketing, Mikano Motors said during a press conference.

With the Oceans collection, Banke Kuku continues to solidify her place as a visionary in the fashion industry—one who not only showcases African culture with pride but also takes bold steps towards using fashion as a platform for important causes such as environmental advocacy.

The Oceans fashion show is poised to be a landmark event, highlighting the intersection of creativity, culture, and a call for sustainable change. Stay tuned for more updates.

About Banke Kuku

Banke Kuku is an internationally acclaimed fashion designer known for creating vibrant and culturally rich designs that celebrate African heritage. With a passion for storytelling through fashion, she has gained recognition for her unique ability to fuse tradition with contemporary styles.

Her collections often draw inspiration from nature, creating pieces that are not only visually stunning but also convey important messages of environmental consciousness.

