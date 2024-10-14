Bold in Blue & Pretty in Pink: Wedding Guests Slay at Peterson Okobi and Prudent Gabriel’s Traditional Wedding

The big day we’ve all been counting down to is finally here. Gospel artist Peterson Okobi and his sweetheart, fashion designer Prudent Gabriel, have officially tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony that’s the talk of the town. And you know, when it comes to weddings, Nigerians always bring their A-game in style and fashion.

Today, the couple’s friends and family stepped out looking absolutely breathtaking in their asoebi, leaving us all in awe. The colour code was a blend of blue and pink, and the guests showed off their individuality with a range of stylish and unique outfits.

The men wowed us with the Akwa Ibom style—rocking lace wrappers, white shirts, and matching caps. Meanwhile, the ladies were nothing short of stunning in their blue lace ensembles and pink gele. To say they left no crumbs would be an understatement; the fashion was simply on another level. That’s the magic you get when the bride is a fashion designer.

Catch all the fabulous looks below:

Femi and Veekee James Atere

Stan Nze

Simi Sanya

Tomike

Annatoria

Tomike and Annatoria

The asoebi ladies

The mummies also slayed