Connect with us

Style Weddings

Bold in Blue & Pretty in Pink: Wedding Guests Slay at Peterson Okobi and Prudent Gabriel's Traditional Wedding

Movies & TV Style

Style Dominated the Red Carpet at "The Uprising: Wives On Strike" Premiere—See All the Looks

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions Style

“The Smart Money Woman” Star Osas Ighodaro Appears On  BET & BET France (First Look)

Beauty Style

Ayra Starr Served Chic and Sultry Lewks at Paris Fashion Week, Have a Look

Events News Style

Experience Lagos Fashion Week's Exclusive Kick-Off Party at Boho Lounge, See Highlights Here

Beauty Style

Cardi B Served Lewks and Hawt New Mum Bod at Paris Fashion Week

Events Promotions Style

London Fashion Week at 40: PPoizn Brand takes the spotlight with "Essor d’hiver" FW24 Collection!

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa Rocked a Two Toned Masterpiece by House of Dova for Her Second Look at BBNaija Season Finale

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 233

BN TV Events Living Style

Legacy Continues as Ozinna Anumudu Channels Her Mother's Style for #HerMoneyHerPower [WATCH]

Style

Bold in Blue & Pretty in Pink: Wedding Guests Slay at Peterson Okobi and Prudent Gabriel’s Traditional Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The big day we’ve all been counting down to is finally here. Gospel artist Peterson Okobi and his sweetheart, fashion designer Prudent Gabriel, have officially tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony that’s the talk of the town. And you know, when it comes to weddings, Nigerians always bring their A-game in style and fashion.

Today, the couple’s friends and family stepped out looking absolutely breathtaking in their asoebi, leaving us all in awe. The colour code was a blend of blue and pink, and the guests showed off their individuality with a range of stylish and unique outfits.

The men wowed us with the Akwa Ibom style—rocking lace wrappers, white shirts, and matching caps. Meanwhile, the ladies were nothing short of stunning in their blue lace ensembles and pink gele. To say they left no crumbs would be an understatement; the fashion was simply on another level. That’s the magic you get when the bride is a fashion designer.

Catch all the fabulous looks below:

Femi and Veekee James Atere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Simi Sanya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

Tomike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

Annatoria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNATORIA🐬🔆 (@annatoria__)

Tomike and Annatoria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

The asoebi ladies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

The mummies also slayed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php