Guests Stunned in All-White Elegance for The Petersons’ #HeavenOnEarth2024 Grand Finale

The latest couple in town, Okopi Peterson and Prudent Gabriel have been on a beautiful celebration of love since the beginning of their wedding festivities. From their chic civil wedding to the stunning pre-wedding photoshoot, from Prudent’s glamorous bridal shower to the elegant introduction ceremony, every moment has been a celebration of love and style.

The couple sealed their union with a breathtaking traditional wedding and an enchanting white wedding, culminating in a grand #HeavenOnEarth2024 finale – their dazzling #WhiteWonderland affair. As expected, #WhiteWonderland brought an ethereal vibe, with the couple and guests dressed in all white, exuding regal grace.

The décor was an immaculate vision of peace, capturing everything the colour white symbolises. Prudent’s friends from the fashion industry added extra flair, serving fashion goals while celebrating the lovebirds.

Check out the stunning looks from the dreamy affair below

Femi and Veekee James Atere

Liquorose

Annatoria

Stanley and Blessing Nze

Mercy Aigbe

Tolu Bally

Anita Joseph

Amy Aghomi

Amy Aghomi

Anjy Luminee

Peggy Ovire

Peggy Ovire