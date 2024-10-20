Style
Guests Stunned in All-White Elegance for The Petersons’ #HeavenOnEarth2024 Grand Finale
The latest couple in town, Okopi Peterson and Prudent Gabriel have been on a beautiful celebration of love since the beginning of their wedding festivities. From their chic civil wedding to the stunning pre-wedding photoshoot, from Prudent’s glamorous bridal shower to the elegant introduction ceremony, every moment has been a celebration of love and style.
The couple sealed their union with a breathtaking traditional wedding and an enchanting white wedding, culminating in a grand #HeavenOnEarth2024 finale – their dazzling #WhiteWonderland affair. As expected, #WhiteWonderland brought an ethereal vibe, with the couple and guests dressed in all white, exuding regal grace.
The décor was an immaculate vision of peace, capturing everything the colour white symbolises. Prudent’s friends from the fashion industry added extra flair, serving fashion goals while celebrating the lovebirds.
Check out the stunning looks from the dreamy affair below
Femi and Veekee James Atere
Liquorose
Annatoria
Stanley and Blessing Nze
Mercy Aigbe
Tolu Bally
Anita Joseph
Amy Aghomi
Anjy Luminee
Peggy Ovire
