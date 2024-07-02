The Sweetest "Yes" Ever... Watch Peterson Okopi Propose to Prudent Gabriel

Another kingdom wedding is loading. Gospel singer Peterson Okopi kicked off July with a romantic bang, proposing to his partner, the fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel. He shared the joyous news with his fans, posting a picture of the proposal and of course, she said, “yes.”

The newly engaged couple are receiving an outpouring of love from their fans, with congratulatory messages flooding their social media pages.

See more proposal photos

Watch their proposal video below: