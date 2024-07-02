Connect with us

Omoni Oboli to Welcome First Grandchild | See Photos

Presenting... Sharon Ooja and Her 'Odogwu Silencer'

Love, Family & A New Ride... Here’s Your Front Seat View of Davido & Chioma's Traditional Wedding

It’s the #ChiVido2024! Here’s Your First Look at Davido & Chioma’s Trad

#ChiVido2024: Davido & Chioma Through The Years

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

It's #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma's Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

The Sweetest “Yes” Ever… Watch Peterson Okopi Propose to Prudent Gabriel

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Another kingdom wedding is loading. Gospel singer Peterson Okopi kicked off July with a romantic bang, proposing to his partner, the fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel. He shared the joyous news with his fans, posting a picture of the proposal and of course, she said, “yes.”

The newly engaged couple are receiving an outpouring of love from their fans, with congratulatory messages flooding their social media pages.

See more proposal photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prudent🦋 (@prudent_gabriel)

Watch their proposal video below:

