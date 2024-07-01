Omoni Oboli to Welcome First Grandchild | See Photos

Congratulations are in for Omoni Oboli who is about to become a grandma. Her son, Tobe, and his wife, Marelle Oboli, are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

The happy news comes just months after the couple tied the knot. Tobe and Marelle announced their engagement in January and said “I do” on a chilly March evening. Parenthood is just around the corner for the loved-up couple.

Sharing the exciting news, Omoni said,

God is certainly in this story 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

I’ve become a cry baby besties. Every time I think about the fact that our baby is coming, I cry 🥹 Can’t wait to hold her in my hands 💝💝💝 She’ll be the cutest baby ever. My hands are shaking typing this.

Who am I that you are so mindful of me Lord? Our families are overjoyed and getting ready to spoil her 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

My daughter @marelleoboli the cutest mom to be ever 💝

📸 @redsuitcasephotography 🔥

May God continue to bless us all with only good news and beauty that will make us keep smiling every day 🙏🏾🥰