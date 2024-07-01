Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Omoni Oboli to Welcome First Grandchild | See Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Presenting... Sharon Ooja and Her 'Odogwu Silencer'

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love, Family & A New Ride... Here’s Your Front Seat View of Davido & Chioma's Traditional Wedding

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s the #ChiVido2024! Here’s Your First Look at Davido & Chioma’s Trad

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

#ChiVido2024: Davido & Chioma Through The Years

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style Sweet Spot Weddings

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It's #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma's Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

Features Living Sweet Spot

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Sweet Spot

Omoni Oboli to Welcome First Grandchild | See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in for Omoni Oboli who is about to become a grandma. Her son, Tobe, and his wife, Marelle Oboli, are expecting their first child, a baby girl. 

The happy news comes just months after the couple tied the knot. Tobe and Marelle announced their engagement in January and said “I do” on a chilly March evening. Parenthood is just around the corner for the loved-up couple. 

Sharing the exciting news, Omoni said,

God is certainly in this story 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
I’ve become a cry baby besties. Every time I think about the fact that our baby is coming, I cry 🥹 Can’t wait to hold her in my hands 💝💝💝 She’ll be the cutest baby ever. My hands are shaking typing this.
Who am I that you are so mindful of me Lord? Our families are overjoyed and getting ready to spoil her 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
My daughter @marelleoboli the cutest mom to be ever 💝
📸 @redsuitcasephotography 🔥
May God continue to bless us all with only good news and beauty that will make us keep smiling every day 🙏🏾🥰

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Building Wellness Strategies for Employees Contributes to Thriving Workplaces

Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: How Do We Preserve The Legacy of Our Women Heroes?

The Changing Sounds of Eid

Mmesoma Victory Aguzue: Marriage Is Beyond Societal Expectations
css.php