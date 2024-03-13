Sweet Spot
It’s A Forever Deal For Tobe Oboli & His Sweetheart – See Exclusive Photos from Their Wedding
Tobe and Marelle Oboli are now officially married! The couple got engaged in January this year, and have now exchanged their wedding vows.
“It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts. We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends,” said the excited mother of the groom, actress Omoni Oboli.
Sharing the joyous news on her Instagram page, she said, “God did!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts 😍😍😍 We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends. Still reeling from the beauty of that day 😍 Thank you Jesus ❤️. Presenting the latest Mr and Mrs Oboli 💃🏻🙏🏾…”
See more exclusive photos from the wedding:
The Groom, Tobe Oboli
The bride, Marelle Oboli
The groom and his parents
The couple with the groom’s parents
The couple with the groom’s family
The couple with the bride’s family
Credits:
Groom’s suit @surmesur
Bride’s dress: Sophie’s Bridals
MOG’s dress @pearls_bridals
MOG’s accessories @onyix_craft
FOG’s outfit @yomicasual
All rings @bozdiamonds
Groom’s brothers’ outfit: @yomicasual
Photography @maasconcepts_photography
Venue @cellar1852