It’s A Forever Deal For Tobe Oboli & His Sweetheart – See Exclusive Photos from Their Wedding

Tobe and Marelle Oboli are now officially married! The couple got engaged in January this year, and have now exchanged their wedding vows.

“It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts. We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends,” said the excited mother of the groom, actress Omoni Oboli.

Sharing the joyous news on her Instagram page, she said, “God did!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts 😍😍😍 We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends. Still reeling from the beauty of that day 😍 Thank you Jesus ❤️. Presenting the latest Mr and Mrs Oboli 💃🏻🙏🏾…”

See more exclusive photos from the wedding:

The Groom, Tobe Oboli

The bride, Marelle Oboli

The groom and his parents

The couple with the groom’s parents

The couple with the groom’s family

The couple with the bride’s family

Credits:

Groom’s suit @surmesur

Bride’s dress: Sophie’s Bridals

MOG’s dress @pearls_bridals

MOG’s accessories @onyix_craft

FOG’s outfit @yomicasual

All rings @bozdiamonds

Groom’s brothers’ outfit: @yomicasual

Photography @maasconcepts_photography

Venue @cellar1852