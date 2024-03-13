Connect with us

It's A Forever Deal For Tobe Oboli & His Sweetheart - See Exclusive Photos from Their Wedding

Queen Mercy Atang & David Oyekanmi Take a Sweet Step To Forever in Style | #DeRoyals2024

Go Behind the Scenes of Moses & Marie Bliss' Wedding in this Video of "Carry Am Go" 

It's 'Happy Ever After' For Amaka and Ugo! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Ini Dima-Okojie, Derin Fabikun & Sophia Ike-Onu will Discuss Their 20 years of Admirable Sisterhood on #BNSCONVOS Today, Join us!

 Christabel & Ifeanyi Met On Their Way To Church! 6 Years Later, They Are On To Forever

An Unforgettable Father-Daughter Moment at the 30th SAG Awards Arrivals, Courtesy of Idris & Isan Elba

These #AsoEbiBella Guests Showed Up and Showed Out for #ForeverBliss

It’s A Forever Deal For Tobe Oboli & His Sweetheart – See Exclusive Photos from Their Wedding

Tobe and Marelle Oboli are now officially married! The couple got engaged in January this year, and have now exchanged their wedding vows.

“It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts. We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends,” said the excited mother of the groom, actress Omoni Oboli.

Sharing the joyous news on her Instagram page, she said, “God did!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts 😍😍😍 We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends. Still reeling from the beauty of that day 😍 Thank you Jesus ❤️. Presenting the latest Mr and Mrs Oboli 💃🏻🙏🏾…”

See more exclusive photos from the wedding:

The Groom, Tobe Oboli

The bride, Marelle Oboli

The groom and his parents

The couple with the groom’s parents

The couple with the groom’s family

The couple with the bride’s family

Credits:

Groom’s suit @surmesur
Bride’s dress: Sophie’s Bridals
MOG’s dress @pearls_bridals
MOG’s accessories @onyix_craft
FOG’s outfit @yomicasual
All rings @bozdiamonds
Groom’s brothers’ outfit: @yomicasual
Photography @maasconcepts_photography
Venue @cellar1852

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

