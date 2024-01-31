Wedding Bells! Omoni Oboli’s Son, Tobe Oboli is Engaged

Connect with us

There’s some exciting and great news coming in from actress Omoni Oboli‘s family as her son, Tobe Oboli, popped the question to his girlfriend, Marelle, and they are now engaged.

Omoni Oboli who shared the news on her Instagram page, wrote a heartwarming congratulatory message for the couple, “My heart has been bursting with joy and I can’t keep it anymore! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻. It was a cold winter night when our son Tobe asked the love of his life Marelle to marry him. We are so thankful for the gift of this absolutely perfect and gorgeous daughter. Thank you Tobe @tobeoboli for choosing a wife that shares our family’s values. We are absolutely in love with our new family and God has been too good to us.
Marelle @marelle.b wanted a simple diamond ring with 3 stones and trust @bozdiamonds to deliver exactly what she asked for 💯Online aunties and uncles, we have a wedding to plan 💃🏻🎉💝 ”

Congratulations to the couple.

