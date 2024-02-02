Connect with us

 Christianah & Temi's Destination Wedding in Lake Como Was a Perfect Fairytale! Enjoy The Video

Njay and Jay’s Proposal in Riviera Was a Magical Start to Forever!

From a Mutual Friend’s Birthday Party to Forever! Enjoy Oma & Bugsy's Pre-wedding Shoot

Come on a Beautiful Journey of Love With Violet and Kola's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Zainab & Ibuanu Sealed Their Love In Marrakech With A Beautiful Destination Wedding!

9 Years of Marital Bliss... Laju Iren Shares Lessons Learned in Almost a Decade of Marriage

Mary and Anselm Found Love In The Office! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Have a Weekend Filled With Love, Beauty & Everything In Between!

It’s a Vibrant Ghanaian Love Affair With Emmanuella and Evans’ Trad!

NYSC Brought Tomi and Femi Together! Enjoy Their Beautiful Indoor Proposal

Christianah and Temi’s destination wedding was such a dreamy affair and we can’t get over how magical their day was.

The lovebirds flew to the scenic city of Lake Como to tie the knot against a breathtaking backdrop of nature. Christianah rocked her custom Alonuko dress with such finesse and Temi looked really dapper.  After the vow exchange, they proceeded to the reception and it was a burst of fun and happiness. Their special day was filled with so much love and beauty and we can’t get enough.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @i_am_kayode
Featured Image @timioshinstudios

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

