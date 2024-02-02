Weddings
Christianah & Temi’s Destination Wedding in Lake Como Was a Perfect Fairytale! Enjoy The Video
Christianah and Temi’s destination wedding was such a dreamy affair and we can’t get over how magical their day was.
The lovebirds flew to the scenic city of Lake Como to tie the knot against a breathtaking backdrop of nature. Christianah rocked her custom Alonuko dress with such finesse and Temi looked really dapper. After the vow exchange, they proceeded to the reception and it was a burst of fun and happiness. Their special day was filled with so much love and beauty and we can’t get enough.
Enjoy their wedding video below:
Credits
Videography @i_am_kayode
Featured Image @timioshinstudios