 Christianah & Temi’s Destination Wedding in Lake Como Was a Perfect Fairytale! Enjoy The Video

Christianah and Temi’s destination wedding was such a dreamy affair and we can’t get over how magical their day was.

The lovebirds flew to the scenic city of Lake Como to tie the knot against a breathtaking backdrop of nature. Christianah rocked her custom Alonuko dress with such finesse and Temi looked really dapper. After the vow exchange, they proceeded to the reception and it was a burst of fun and happiness. Their special day was filled with so much love and beauty and we can’t get enough.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @i_am_kayode

Featured Image @timioshinstudios