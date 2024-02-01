Connect with us

Njay and Jay’s Proposal in Riviera Was a Magical Start to Forever!

From a Mutual Friend’s Birthday Party to Forever! Enjoy Oma & Bugsy's Pre-wedding Shoot

Come on a Beautiful Journey of Love With Violet and Kola's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Zainab & Ibuanu Sealed Their Love In Marrakech With A Beautiful Destination Wedding!

9 Years of Marital Bliss... Laju Iren Shares Lessons Learned in Almost a Decade of Marriage

Mary and Anselm Found Love In The Office! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Have a Weekend Filled With Love, Beauty & Everything In Between!

It’s a Vibrant Ghanaian Love Affair With Emmanuella and Evans’ Trad!

NYSC Brought Tomi and Femi Together! Enjoy Their Beautiful Indoor Proposal

Anita and Uche's Pre-wedding Shoot is a Reflection of Their Beautiful Love!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

At some point in life, we tend to cross paths with certain people and choose to love them every day.  Njay and Jay have found each other and their journey unfolds with the promise of an undying love.

Caught up with the magic in the beautiful city of Riviera, Jay proposed to the love of his life. While overlooking the beautiful landscape of the city, he went down on one knee and asked Njay to be his wife for life and of course, she said ‘Yes’! Now, it’s a smooth ride to forever and we are totally rooting for these two. Their proposal photos will absolutely make your day.

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

               

Credits

Bride @njay_oka4
Photography @lucasugoweddings
Makeup @beautybyammydoll
Hairstylist @jovoria_beauty

Related Topics:
