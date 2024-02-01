Njay and Jay’s Proposal in Riviera Was a Magical Start to Forever!

At some point in life, we tend to cross paths with certain people and choose to love them every day. Njay and Jay have found each other and their journey unfolds with the promise of an undying love.

Caught up with the magic in the beautiful city of Riviera, Jay proposed to the love of his life. While overlooking the beautiful landscape of the city, he went down on one knee and asked Njay to be his wife for life and of course, she said ‘Yes’! Now, it’s a smooth ride to forever and we are totally rooting for these two. Their proposal photos will absolutely make your day.

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

Credits

Bride @njay_oka4

Photography @lucasugoweddings

Makeup @beautybyammydoll

Hairstylist @jovoria_beauty