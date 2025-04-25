Feel The Magic of Love From Motun and Jomi’s Wedding Video

The wedding day is such a magical day, and it is just so heartwarming to witness. Motun and Jomi tied the knot, and today, we get to take in all of the magic.

They had their wedding in the breathtaking outdoors, where they embraced the beauty of nature. Motun made a stunning bride and rocked all her looks with style. Jomi also looked dapper, complementing his baby girl in every way. From their radiant smiles to the joy that danced through every frame, their wedding was pure magic. The love they share is so evident, and this video captures it all so beautifully. If you’re a lover of weddings like we are, then you’ll definitely want to watch every second of this heart-melting video.

Enjoy their wedding video below and see their wedding photos here:

Credit

Videography @mcefilms

Photography @thedavidmartinss