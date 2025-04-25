Connect with us

Weddings

Feel The Magic of Love From Motun and Jomi's Wedding Video

Weddings

Chidubem's Proposal to Amarachi in Santorini Was Magical!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Emmanuel Found His Joy in Church and It's Happy Ever After!

Scoop Weddings

Governor Ademola Adeleke Pulled Up, Grooved & Gave the Best Marriage Advice at Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding

Style Weddings

Watch How Veekee James Turned Beads & Lace into Priscilla Ojo’s Unforgettable Wedding Look

Beauty Scoop Style Weddings

This Dress! Talk About Priscilla Ojo's Bridal Perfection

Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Priscilla Ojo in a Dreamy Gown & Juma Jux in Sharp Tux: Their White Wedding Looks Are Everything

Scoop Style Weddings

The Ladies Came in Blush, Beige & Big Fascinators for Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s White Wedding

Beauty Scoop Style Weddings

Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo’s Bridesmaids Did That!

Scoop Style Weddings

Velvet and Lace Royalty! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Second Look Said “Crown Us”

Weddings

Feel The Magic of Love From Motun and Jomi’s Wedding Video

Avatar photo

Published

38 mins ago

 on

The wedding day is such a magical day, and it is just so heartwarming to witness. Motun and Jomi tied the knot, and today, we get to take in all of the magic.

They had their wedding in the breathtaking outdoors, where they embraced the beauty of nature. Motun made a stunning bride and rocked all her looks with style. Jomi also looked dapper, complementing his baby girl in every way. From their radiant smiles to the joy that danced through every frame, their wedding was pure magic. The love they share is so evident, and this video captures it all so beautifully. If you’re a lover of weddings like we are, then you’ll definitely want to watch every second of this heart-melting video.

Enjoy their wedding video below and see their wedding photos here:

Credit

Videography @mcefilms
Photography @thedavidmartinss

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php