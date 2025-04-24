Chidubem’s Proposal to Amarachi in Santorini Was Magical!

Connect with us

Published

44 mins ago

 on

It’s so amazing to know that someone cares for you just as much as you do for them. Amarachi had planned a quiet dinner for Chidubem on the eve of his birthday. Little did she know, he had a surprise of his own. 😍

He suggested they take some birthday photos before dinner and drove her to an iconic view of Santorini. With a breathtaking backdrop and a photographer already in place, Amarachi quickly realised something special was unfolding. Just hours before his big day, Chidubem asked her to marry him, and she said yes. Because honestly, what better birthday gift could he have wished for than forever with the love of his life?

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

 

Here’s how Chidubem popped the question:

We went to Greece for his birthday trip. We arrived in Santorini and the evening before his birthday, I made dinner reservations at this cute restaurant. He said he wanted to take birthday pictures before dinner so he drove us to this beautiful balcony in Santorini. Santorini is known for their stunning views. As we were walking, I saw a photographer pointing a camera at us, and the rest is history. That’s when I knew it was happening. He proposed just hours before his birthday, and I became his best gift yet.

     

Credits

Couple@amaaraachi and @dr.ezennia
Photography & Videography: @santoriniproposal_

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

