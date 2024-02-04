A Sweet Instagram Love Story! Opeyemi & Tosin Went From a DM to Forever!

If we were asked to list top places to find love, social media will certainly take a spot in top five. What makes this even more special is that each love story that emerges from these platforms come with their own magic. 😍

From a simple follow on Instagram to a sweet DM, Opeyemi and Tosin’s love story unraveled like the scenes of a classic rom-com. They built friendship and soon enough, it blossomed into a beautiful connection. Now, It’s all sparks and butterflies as they journey into “Happy ever after!” Their pre-wedding photos are multiple shades of cute with and you will fall in love with each frame as you scroll!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Tosin:

So I followed an account on Instagram in December 2021. About 2 weeks later, the person I followed posted Ope’s photo on her story as it was Ope’s birthday. I followed Ope on Instagram that same day but she didn’t follow back. She was on vacation in Zanzibar for her birthday and I didn’t want to disrupt the amazing time she was having. A few days later (New Year’s Day to be precise), I sent Ope a message wishing her a prosperous 2022. We chatted for a couple of days and I went AWOL for 3 months (that’s Ope’s version). But yeah, I had personal things to deal with before considering another talking stage. Hence, my disappearance. On 17 April 2022 (Easter Sunday), I responded to the Easter wish she had posted on her IG story and that was it.

I wasn’t in the best place at that point but I got some comfort chatting with Ope. She was willing to allow me to express myself and was quite responsive. I’m sure she wasn’t aware but she made me feel better. She didn’t give me her phone number until sometime in May (graduated from IG to WhatsApp 🤣) and while chatting, she mentioned that she was a lover of art. I booked her a private painting session. That was probably my best option then considering how far apart we were to consider a physical date. In September 2022, we had our first physical meet in Dubai and it was an amazing experience. Well, the rest they say is history. On a beautiful summer night in Paris (with a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower), I asked Ope to marry me and it was one of the best nights of my life. I’m looking forward to a lifetime of a blessed covenantal union under God’s divine authority with the most amazing woman. ❤️

