Kristeen & Rasheed’s Love Journey Began in Paris 8 Years Ago! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Kristeen and Rasheed met in the beautiful city of love, Paris, eight years ago. What began as a fun vacation and business trip for the duo, spiralled into a perfect fairytale. 😍

After an exciting conversation at a restaurant, they exchanged social media contacts and haven’t stopped talking ever since! As an ode to their meet-cute, they had a Paris-themed white wedding in Nigeria and it was all shades of beautiful! Kristeen rocked her custom Matopeda dress with such elegance and Rasheed looked dapper in his stylish tux. Everything from the decor, ethereal ambience and sweet show of love will have you drooling. We are so happy for these lovebirds as they embark on their forever journey!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

How we met

By the bride, Kristeen:

Rasheed and I met spring of 2016 in Paris, France. He was there for work and I was there for vacation, visiting a friend. We met at a lounge but didn’t speak until we sat next to each other at a restaurant. Rasheed isn’t a man of many words when you first meet him but there was something that drew me to him. Of course, we both thought the other lived in Paris and that this would be the last time we would ever see each other. We exchanged social media accounts and talked every single day since then. After getting to know each other he found out that I live in America and he in Nigeria. As our relationship grew, we made plans to visit each other as often as we could. Finally, after 4 years of long distance, he decided to move to America to officially start our lives together. Now, almost a decade later a love that started in Paris was sealed on 9/30/23 in our father’s land. 🥰

Credits:

Bride: @boomboomko

Groom: @iamrasean

Planners: @2706events

Bridal Stylist: @saobyrami

Wedding Dress: @matopeda.atelier

Makeup: @ariyike_mua

Hair Stylist: @adefunkeee

Photography: @thedavidmartinss

Videography: @otusally

Decor: @saraoevents

Lights: @ibiyemiabayomi

Location: @thefivepalm