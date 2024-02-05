Connect with us

Kristeen & Rasheed's Love Journey Began in Paris 8 Years Ago! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

A Sweet Instagram Love Story! Opeyemi & Tosin Went From a DM to Forever!

 Christianah & Temi's Destination Wedding in Lake Como Was a Perfect Fairytale! Enjoy The Video

Njay and Jay’s Proposal in Riviera Was a Magical Start to Forever!

From a Mutual Friend’s Birthday Party to Forever! Enjoy Oma & Bugsy's Pre-wedding Shoot

Come on a Beautiful Journey of Love With Violet and Kola's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Zainab & Ibuanu Sealed Their Love In Marrakech With A Beautiful Destination Wedding!

9 Years of Marital Bliss... Laju Iren Shares Lessons Learned in Almost a Decade of Marriage

Mary and Anselm Found Love In The Office! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Have a Weekend Filled With Love, Beauty & Everything In Between!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Kristeen and Rasheed met in the beautiful city of love, Paris, eight years ago. What began as a fun vacation and business trip for the duo, spiralled into a perfect fairytale. 😍

After an exciting conversation at a restaurant, they exchanged social media contacts and haven’t stopped talking ever since! As an ode to their meet-cute, they had a Paris-themed white wedding in Nigeria and it was all shades of beautiful! Kristeen rocked her custom Matopeda dress with such elegance and Rasheed looked dapper in his stylish tux. Everything from the decor, ethereal ambience and sweet show of love will have you drooling. We are so happy for these lovebirds as they embark on their forever journey!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

How we met
By the bride, Kristeen:

Rasheed and I met spring of 2016 in Paris, France. He was there for work and I was there for vacation, visiting a friend. We met at a lounge but didn’t speak until we sat next to each other at a restaurant. Rasheed isn’t a man of many words when you first meet him but there was something that drew me to him. Of course, we both thought the other lived in Paris and that this would be the last time we would ever see each other. We exchanged social media accounts and talked every single day since then. After getting to know each other he found out that I live in America and he in Nigeria. As our relationship grew, we made plans to visit each other as often as we could. Finally, after 4 years of long distance, he decided to move to America to officially start our lives together. Now, almost a decade later a love that started in Paris was sealed on 9/30/23 in our father’s land. 🥰

 

       

Credits:

Bride: @boomboomko
Groom: @iamrasean
Planners: @2706events
Bridal Stylist: @saobyrami
Wedding Dress: @matopeda.atelier
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Hair Stylist: @adefunkeee
Photography: @thedavidmartinss
Videography: @otusally
Decor: @saraoevents
Lights: @ibiyemiabayomi
Location: @thefivepalm

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

